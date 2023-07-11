‘I See Why You Keep Getting Pregnant’: Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump In Racy Photo Shoot, Fans See Why A$AP ROCKY Can’t Keep His Hands Off Her

Rihanna has everyone’s attention with her new stripped-down photo shoot. The singer turned up the summer heat when she posted a series of images on Instagram to promote the latest Savage X Fenty drop.

To fans’ delight, little was left to the imagination as she posed in a red thong and matching bra. With rolls of fabric as her backdrop, the billionaire beauty and fashion mogul gave fans an eyeful as she flaunted her curves.

Rihanna poses in lingerie in new photos. Photos: Badgalriri/Instagram

The 35-year-old is currently expecting her second child, but a growing belly has not stopped her from feeling sexy and confident enough to give the camera a shot at her backside.

In the comments, groves of supporters flocked to share the thoughts that were running rampant through their minds.

One person wrote, “I see why you keep getting pregnant.” Another person said she was “The Baddest pregnant woman ever.” A third comment read, “Keep this up and your going stay pregnant.”

I hope when i’m ready for babies my man keep me pregnant like asap does Rihanna 😂☺️ https://t.co/MnvTQor0Q5 — 👑 (@xo_tee_) May 7, 2023

The music superstar revealed during her Super Bowl Halftime show in February that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting their second child together. The unexpected reveal came just seven months after the couple gave birth to their firstborn, a son.

They managed to keep their little one’s name under wraps for nearly a year until reports surfaced days ahead of his first birthday, disclosing that his name is RZA.

For months, the paparazzi had snapped photos of Rihanna wearing shirts representing Wu-Tang Clan and RZA, who is a member of the legendary rap group, without so much as a hint that there was a link to her son.

And a fourth person, like many others, could not help but jokingly comment, “And bet not NOBODY say nothin about her being a mom.”

Rihanna is among the handful of female celebrities whose risqué photos have been caught in the fray of Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson’s mom-shaming controversy.

Unlike Palmer, the Bajan artist’s desire to continue dressing provocatively has netted praise. She attended A$AP’s recent performance at the Cannes Lions Festival in a sheer diamond-patterned jumpsuit that gave onlookers a good look at her figure and the sparkly undergarments she wore.