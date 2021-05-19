‘Someone Check on Drake’: A$AP Rocky Confirms His Relationship with Rihanna and Claims That She Is ‘the One,’ Fans Mention Her Ex

A$AP Rocky had fans commiserating Drake on May 19 after Rocky declared his “love” for his “lady” singer and entrepreneur Rihanna during an interview with GQ magazine. In the June/July issue, the “Fashion Killa” lyricist revealed that being in a relationship with Rihanna is “so much better” as he underwent his quarantine “transition” period — a journey where he “experimented” with fashion, music, life, and love — a year after his release from a Swedish jail. In 2019 the rapper was arrested in Sweden for allegedly assaulting an unidentified person by violently throwing them to the ground. The altercation stemmed from a street fight in Stockholm with a few men that followed and harassed Rocky and his entourage that same day.

The 29-year-old said when sharing details of his current state about being in a relationship that it’s “so much better when you got the One.” He added while referring to the “We Found Love” vocalist, “She [Rihanna] amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive at The Fashion Awards 2019 held at Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage )

Although the couple’s dating timeline is unknown, Rocky and Rihanna ignited dating rumors last December after the pair were spotted in New York City and again after they were caught spending time together in the singer’s native home in Barbados during the holidays.

Upon Rocky’s revelation, many fans took to social media to express how heartbroken Drake must be hearing the news after he spent years publicly professing his love to Rihanna.

“Someone check on Drake.”

“Somewhere in Toronto…. a heart just broke😂😂.”

“Welp that’s it for him😂. Y’all remember she dropped Drake after he publicly professed his love for her 🤦🏽‍♀️😂😂😂.”

One Instagram user mentioned they didn’t know who to feel bad for the most between Drake and Chris Brown, who once had a brawl over the singer. “I dunno who I feel bad for Drake or Breezy 😂 but I know Drake is in his feelings😂😂😂.”

Although it’s been alleged Drake and Rihanna dated on and off for years, the singer remained mum on the topic, claiming they were just friends, unlike the “Nice for What” emcee, who publicly confessed his love for her numerous times. The last moment occurred during the 2016 MTV Music Awards when he presented her the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award. Years following the televised award show in 2018, the singer revealed that she was no longer friends with Drake during an interview with Vogue magazine.

She said, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Rihanna added that the 2016 award show where Drake admitted to being “in love” with her since he was 22-year-old was “uncomfortable” She explained, “Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments, I don’t like to be put on blast.”