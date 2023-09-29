Ice Spice Left ‘Confused’ When Taylor Swift’s Ex-Boyfriend Matty Healy Called Her a ‘Chubby Chinese Lady’

Earlier this year, Matty Healy, the frontman for the band The 1975, was a guest on “The Adam Friedman Podcast” when Ice Spice became the topic of conversation. Healy and the hosts made several racist jokes about the rapper, referring to her as “Inuit Spice” and a “Chubby Chinese Lady.” Healy also said the 23-year-old was “f–king dumb.”

The comments flew under the radar until Ice Spice and Healy’s alleged girlfriend at the time, Taylor Swift, teased their collab on the remix of Swift’s song “Karma.” As the publicity for the collab grew, so did the backlash towards Healy. Healy and Swift allegedly broke up shortly after.

Healy took note of the online rage and used one of his concerts to send a public apology to the “Munch” rapper.

“Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d–k,” he stated. “I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”



Many fans did not accept Healy’s “apology,” though Ice Spice had not shared her feelings about the situation.

That was, however, until her recent interview with Variety. Spice, a known fan of The 1975, said that the whole situation was weird. She told Variety, “When I had heard that little podcast or whatever, I was so confused.”

The “In Ha Mood” rapper continued, “I heard ‘chubby Chinese lady’ or some s–t like that, and I’m like, ‘Huh? What does that even mean?’ First of all, I’m thick. What do you mean Chinese? What?”

Ice Spice said she was confused when Taylor Swift’s ex called her a “chubby Chinese lady.” (Photo: @icespice/Instagram0

“But then they apologized or whatever,” Spice added. “And the whole time, I didn’t really care.”

The situation did not end there. The two musicians eventually crossed paths during New York Fashion Week.

“I saw him at the Jean Paul Gaultier party a couple days ago, and he was like, ‘Hey, you OK?’ and I’m like, ‘Of course.’ He apologized to me a bunch of times. We’re good,” she explained.

A lot of The Bronx rapper’s fans think that she let Healy off too easy.

“she better than me, i would’ve made him cry”

“Need her to blast him fr Tired of the love and light they all do for this man.”

“I need you all to stop forgiving people What happened to holding grudges???”

I need you all to stop forgiving people

What happened to holding grudges??? — Lya (@LyaDiamondD) September 28, 2023

Spice has moved on from the Healy drama and has since grown closer to his ex, Taylor Swift. Spice called the “Blank Space” singer her “sis” and said, “Sometimes I just wake up, and I’m like, ‘I’ma text Taylor.’”

The lovefest isn’t one-sided, as Swift has also praised their relationship.

“I relate to Ice in many ways,” Swift said in an email to Variety. “But I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start.”

2023 has been a great build upon Ice Spice’s 2022 debut. She released her debut EP “Like..?” and dropped the deluxe edition, collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, was added to Doja Cat’s tour, and also won MTV’s VMA for Best New Artist.

