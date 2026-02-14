‘He Got It from His Momma and Dad’: Jaden Smith Flips on Reporter In Tense Clip That Has Fans Saying the Apple Didn’t Fall Far from the Tree

In recent years, Jaden Smith has emerged as a captivating figure under the public eye, drawing both fascination and fierce criticism as he boldly navigates his evolving career in the spotlight.

Much of the scrutiny stems from his parents’ permissive parenting style, which has often been blamed for his controversies and unorthodox fashion choices, and his most recent sighting is no different.

Jaden’s antics ignite fiery debates across social media, just like his outing at a Paris park, where he was caught smoking outside with a friend. And just recently, his unexpected interaction during an interview proved once again that life in the limelight is always full of surprises and drama.

Jaden Smith made a quick move to end an interview with a reporter who asked about Kanye West. (Photo: @c.syresmith/Instagram; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jaden made an appearance at comedian Druski’s season 2 premiere of “Coulda Been Love” reality dating show in Hollywood, but things took a turn after he was stopped to answer a question from reporter Jillian Hardeman-Webb.

The 27-year-old seemed open to a chat at first, then suddenly cut off the Complex journalist after she asked, “So I see that you’re working with Steven Smith, who designed Yeezy footwear with Ye, what are y’all cooking up?”

Without fully letting her finish the question, Jaden briskly walked off, causing the reporter to turn and watch him walk off in shock. “Oh,” she said, smiling, then looking back into the camera filming, to add, “I guess we’ll never find out.”

It’s unclear why Jaden abruptly walked, and he has yet to issue a statement to critics calling him rude and unprofessional. However, it’s possible he simply wasn’t interested in sharing the details on his collaboration with Smith.

The reporter’s mention of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, made Jaden’s gaze shift from down to forward just before he walked away. Whatever the reason for the snub, fans felt like there was no excuse for Jaden to ignore her without saying a word.

Online users shunned him for the move in Complex’s comment section. One person said, “idk, it’s corny behavior if you didn’t want to interview then why stop !?”

Someone else who seemed a little more upset over it wrote, “That was rude af and classless.”

A third person said, “Why is always the nepo babies that show an entitled elitist behavior. If you don’t want to answer that’s fine but show curiosity to the young lady interviewing.”

Another claimed his reaction is similar to something they’ve seen his celebrity parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith do before.

While one person pointed the finger solely at Jada, writing, “Just like mommy,” another said, “He got it from his momma and Dada.”

Neither has a history of walking off mid-interview, but Jada did ignore paparazzi during a recent Paris trip with Will and their daughter Willow Smith, 25. The family was there to support Jaden’s fall-winter showcase as Christian Louboutin’s creative director when photographers began shouting their names outside the hotel.

Will and Jada briefly paused when called, but while Will stepped over to engage, Jada turned back toward the car and kept it moving.

Willow has also been compared to her mother’s Baltimore aura when she first arrived at the Paris hotel for the same event. In a Jan. 20 video, Willow hopped out of her vehicle wearing all black and a hoodie when cameras were pushed into her face. In a cheerful voice, the cameraman suddenly says, “Welcome to Paris, Willow.” Though she quickly looked at him, she did not engage and instead scurried into the hotel.

Last November, the “Whip My Hair” singer gave an icy response to a stranger who boldly approached to shoot his shot while out with friends. She was clearly uninterested in speaking with him.

At the same time, Jaden’s walk off after a confrontation mirrors what his father did during the 2022 Oscars after Will slapped Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife.

That incident revealed hidden truths about their long-standing friendship and the other jokes Rock had made about Jada behind the scenes. Since Jaden walked off, nothing has been resolved, leaving fans wondering if there is a pattern for how this Hollywood family navigates their public lives.

“We made a very, very, very terrible mistake with our children, and we went with radical honesty,” Will Smith said before warning other parents during an interview last June. “Don’t do it. I’m not advocating for it.”

Echoing his wife, when asked about her parenting style in 2012, Pinkett Smith said, "I think that old school style of 'I'm your parent and I'm greater than you' doesn't work. What I establish with my children is a partnership. I'm not necessarily dictating what is happening in their lives."








