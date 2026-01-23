‘Willow’s Face’: Willow Smith Steals the Spotlight from Big Brother Jaden After Fans Take a Second Look at Family Photos and Don’t Even Recognize Her

It’s a rare occasion to see all of the Smith household in the same room, but this weekend Will Smith, Jada Pinkett, and their daughter Willow Smith all flew to Paris to support Willow’s brother Jaden.

The quartet visited the City of Lights to celebrate Jaden’s first fall-winter showcase as Christian Louboutin’s creative director, where they of course took pictures to recap the celebratory moment. However, those same images caused quite a stir for his sister.

Willow Smith outshines Jaden’s fashion show with her stunning appearance. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Jada shared nine images to her Instagram page on Jan. 22, the first two featured her alongside her husband and daughter. The trio was photographed together in a hallway, fashionably dressed in mostly all- black looks.

All eyes went to Willow, who put on the best smize for the camera, many observers thought. She wore a y a black blazer dress with tights and boots. Her look was complemented by her voluminous afro middle part and her bright red lipstick.

Fans who zeroed in on the 25-year-old wrote, “Willow looks so breathtaking don’t even know who she was,” while most couldn’t deny that “Willow’s face card” never declines.

Another person hyping up her model-like facial expressions said, “Willow said hol up let me …..”

A fourth person typed, “Y’all really made some beautiful kids cause excuse me Ms. Willow?!!”

As for the rest of Jada’s carousel, her third photo was a solo shot of her wearing a black fur coat, leather pants, and a black top. The following six images were a mixture of art from the event, and off guard photos of her with Jaden.

“Christian Louboutin x Jaden Smith,” she wrote in the caption.

Jaden was appointed as the creative director of the the French brand in September. The “ICON” rapper moved to Paris after taking the job and worked on his first set of designs, which he presented at the fall/winter show. The collection’s theme explores the history of working men including stonemasons, scribes and doctors.

Outside of these spotlighted moments for Jaden and Willow, the siblings’ parents got a lot of buzz from their united appearance — mainly because it was the first time Will and Jada had been seen together in months. They were spotted back in September when Will celebrated Jada’s 54th birthday at the E Baldi restaurant in Beverly Hills. Days before that, they were seen together out in Malibu smiling. That was the first time anyone had spotted them in public with each other in 10 months.

Public appearances between Will and Jada noticeably slowed after Jada revealed in 2023 that the pair had been separated since 2016. Their marriage has weathered repeated turbulence over the years, from Jada acknowledging an “entanglement” with August Alsina to later admitting she never wanted to be married in the first place.

There were many rumors that the couple were headed for divorce and those theories were only fueled when news broke that they were selling multiple properties in 2024.

But it seems they are back in each other‘s good graces, as a clip shows Jada holding on to Will’s arm as the two walked around at the event.

Will and Jada have been married since 1997. In addition to Willow and Jaden, Will also has an older son, Trey Smith, 33, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Sheree Zampino.