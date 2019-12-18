‘You Have a Lot of Deficiencies’: Jaden Smith Gets Medical Test Results After Jada and Will Staged a Health Intervention

Back in September, during the second season of “Red Table Talk,” Will and Jada Pinkett Smith discussed staging an intervention for their son Jaden Smith at one point.

It was after Jaden went vegan and started to look as if he lacked proper nutrients. In fact, Will said he developed dark circles under his eyes.

Jaden Smith received medical test results, months after his family staged a health intervention. (Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images)

“We realized he wasn’t getting enough protein,” Jada said during that episode. “So he was just wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted.”

Now in a follow-up episode, which was posted to Facebook Watch on Monday, the family talked about Jaden’s current level of health. The entire family also took medical tests and filmed getting their results.

But Jaden said he was far from eager to get those findings because of how the public reacted to the initial episode where his health was discussed.

“After the last episode, I walk in the street and people are like, ‘Oh my god. Are you sick? Can I pick you up? Could I get you some water?’” Jaden explained. “Come up to me like, ‘You can have my food, man.’ I’m here eating too. I’m good, I’m fine.”

Later in the recently published episode, the entire family — including Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Jones and Trey Smith — sat down with Dr. Mark Hyman to get their test results. And for Jaden, the doctor said that becoming a vegan is directly related to his lack of proper nutrients.

“Nutritionally, you have a lot of deficiencies because you’ve stopped eating meat,” Dr. Hyman told him. “You’re very low in B12, and you’re also extremely low on Vitamin D, like 20, it should be like 50. You’re also very low on Omega-3 fats, because you’re not eating fish, and you’re not getting the healthy fats … Ninety percent of people are deficient in these Omega-3 fats.”

“So when you fix your stomach, your diet expands,” the doctor added. “You take a few supplements, everything’s back to normal. You’re gonna rock the world.”

Dr. Hyman is a leading exponent of functional medicine, best-selling author, frequent talk show guest, and a co-advisor on “The Dr. Oz Show.”