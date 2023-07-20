‘She Looks Goodt’: Fans Say Garcelle Beauvais ‘Lost Some Weight’ After Debuting Her New Look In New Video

Garcelle Beauvais has fans amazed with her slim figure and new look after she shared a new video on Instagram.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star looked radiant as she posed in a white flowing tunic-style mini dress with a plunging neckline and black and gold trim. She paired the look with black sandals, and Beauvais’ hair was also radiant with a red-purple hue as she posed next to a large potted plant.

The 56-year-old reality star set the short video to The Weeknd and Madonna‘s song “Popular” featuring Playboi Carti and captioned the post “Summer vibes.”

Garcelle Beauvais fans say she’s lost weight after seeing a video of her new look. @garcelle/Instagram

Fans loved the quick video and glimpse of Beauvais, including many who noted how beautiful and stunning she looked.

“Loove this look! Gorgeousness,” replied one fan.

“STUNNING & Beauty,” another added, while a third person said, “She looks goodt!”

“You nailed this look! Classic colours and styles on you, as always,” concluded another observer.

Meanwhile, a few fans claimed she looked much thinner than in other recent interviews, videos, and photos online. One wrote, “She lost some weight.”

A few mentioned Beauvais’ role in the Netflix comedy “Survival of the Thickest” as Natasha, the former model and client of plus-sized stylist Mavis Beaumont, played by Michelle Buteau. The film stars actress Tasha Smith from “Why Did I Get Married.”

“Hey gorgeous i love u on my new show in Netflix.”

“You were so much fun in the Netflix movie ‘Survival of the thickest.’”

For the ladies over 50!

You’ll be delighted to know that Tasha Smith and Garcelle Beauvais look absolutely amazing in #SurvivalOfTheThickest! pic.twitter.com/M52BqSKCem — Devita Davison (@DevitaDavison) July 16, 2023

The “Black Girl Missing” actress will also return for the upcoming season of “RHOBH,” which has been in production since February. Since joining the show in 2020, Beauvais had her fair share of drama with her cast mates, including former co-star Lisa Rinna, as the first Black woman to join the franchise.

She believes this new season will be much “fresher” without Rinna, who was accused of being racist after she made derogatory comments about Black content creator Diana Jenkins.

Last season, Beauvais’ cast mate Erika Jayne Girardi snapped and cursed at Beauvais’ then-14-year-old son Jax, and trolls criticized her oldest son 32-year-old Oliver Saunders’ past drug addiction.

Season 13 of “RHOBH” will return sometime this fall.