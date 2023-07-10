‘Dat Booty Poking Thru’: Fans Zoom In on Sherri Shepherd’s New Gym Video After She Puts Her Assets on Full Display

Sherri Shepherd is still impressing fans with her toned physique, three years after she revealed the drastic results of a lifestyle change.

The television host debuted a slimmer figure in 2020 after shedding 46 pounds. She credited the weight loss to doing Zumba three times a week and putting an end to her pizza binges. In 2022, she slimmed down even more with the loss of 20 additional pounds.

Sherri Shepherd has fans zooming in on her assets in new gym video. (Photos: (@sherrieshepherd/Instagram)

At her heaviest, Shepherd, who stands 5 feet 1, weighed 197 pounds. Now, with a hectic schedule juggling her successful talk show, co-hosting the “Two Funny Mamas” podcast, acting gigs, and being the mother to her teenage son, Jeffrey, she has managed to tighten and tone her curves even more.

Shepherd, 56, is no stranger to putting in hard work for the payoff of sweat equity. She often shares snippets of her workouts on social media. In several of her posts, she writes about putting in the work today to help her keep living a vibrant and active life well into old age.

Her latest showcased her curves in small dry-fit shorts and a fitted black top that gave fans an eyeful. A few followers praised her with comments that read:

“Sis!!!!! Who a- – is THAT??? That thang THANGIN!!! “

“Oh you trying to look like Meagan the Stallion. Go girl.” To which the “Harlem” actress responded, “more like @theestallion’s auntie.”

“Dat booty poking thru Sherri!!!!”

Shepherd jumped in the comments to acknowledge a handful of remarks, offering her encouragement to some, and in other instances reminding fans that she is still humble. “Eliminated cellulite! Nah! I still got some pock marks in my booty,” she told one person.

In another response, she revealed, “I actually have gained weight, but it’s muscle. 164 pounds of muscle.”

The Emmy-nominated host recently turned heads when she posted a video of herself strutting down a hotel hallway in a fitted black dress and knee-high boots. In her caption, she gloated about finding happiness and not being bothered by the opinions of others. She also subtlety dropped a hint that she may have found a new boyfriend to be wrapped up in.