‘Looking Good My Sherri … Real Teenagery’: Sherri Shepherd Fans Praise the Talk Show Host’s Weight Loss After She Slides Into a Pair of Jeans from 16 Years Ago

Sherri Shepherd looks just as good as she feels after three years of staying committed to her fitness goals as she embarks on a healthier lifestyle.

The talk-show host and comedian started her most recent transformation journey in 2020. But she recently gave fans a glimpse of her weight loss in a video, which shows her trying on jeans she purchased back in the early 2000s.

“Ok y’all I have been working out. I have been making the right food choices. I have been drinking my bone broth. And now I’m able to put on jeans … that I haven’t been able to wear since 2007,” said the 56-year-old. “When I went from 197 pounds to about 150.”

Sherri Shepherd shows off her weight loss after being able to fit a pair of jeans from nearly 20 years ago. (Photos: @sherrieshepherd/Instagram)

She mentioned that she bought the jeans around the time she did a swimsuit spread in People magazine, as she turned to the side to show fans her slim waist and flat stomach.

“I’ve always kept these jeans because I was like, ‘What if? What if one day? And today I just decided to put it on,” said Shepherd.

The comedian said they still felt “a little tight but the jeans … oh my gosh. I can’t even. They are fitting me.”

She continued, “I ain’t got no booty, I ain’t got no hips but that’s ok I’m loving life. With my no booty no hips.”

Fans in Shepherd’s comments section appear to be amazed at her body transformation. Most saluted her for sticking to her goals, and others complimented how good she looks even without curves.

“Better than a scale to measure success is clothes from before!!!! and they on too no booty peakin over like !!! Congrats mama you put in the work.”

“My mom said it’s not in the back that matters it’s what’s in the front below, looking good my Sherri.”

“You are looking real teenagery!!! Go mamas.”

“This is awesome transformation!!.. so inspiring!”

“You keep on setting your goals and knocking em down. Happy for you witcho bad self!”

However, a few others mentioned the return of her daytime show, “Sherri,” which is set to return to television screens next week.

One fan said, “So we giving THIS for Season 2. Oh she’s ready!!!” Another person wrote, “Yassssss girl I am ready for September 18 because I am tired of these DAMN reruns lol!”

The second season of Sherri Shepherd’s Tv Show returns Monday, September 18th. 📺👩🏾‍🦱#Sherri #SherriShowTv pic.twitter.com/5L5ouNYsur — The Crowd Updater (@TheCrowdUpdater) September 9, 2023

“Sherri,” as well as “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” will return amid the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike. A source reportedly told New York Daily News that Shepherd did not hire writers from the Writers Guild of America last season and will not this season.

That decision has to do with the reality that progress is at a standstill as it relates to members of WGA and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists as well as streaming platforms and major studios.

In addition to her fitness goals, the “Ride Along 2” actress changed her dietary choices to support her Type 2 diabetes diagnosis. In Nov. 2021, she revealed that she lost 35 lbs. Her son, Jeffrey Jr., also played a role in prioritizing her health as discussed in a previous 2021 interview.

“I had this vision of my son at 5 years old, holding his teddy bear, and he was crying because he was trying to figure out where heaven was, because that’s where everybody said mommy was,” she told People magazine. “And that woke me up. Anything about my son… I jolted up, and I said, ‘I’ve got to make a change, because I don’t want to die.’ “

Shepherd shares her now 18-year-old son with her first husband, Jeffrey Tarpley. The “Beauty Shop” star also has a 9-year-old surrogate-born son, Lamar Jr., with her second and now ex-husband, Lamar Sally.

She added that her diabetes also forced her to reshape her life. “Diabetes, that diagnosis, has made me live again because otherwise, I just would have been eating nonstop and not thinking,” she said.

No matter how she lost weight, fans are supportive of Shepherd’s dedication to living a much-healthier lifestyle and making smarter choices in the gym and in the kitchen, for herself and her family.

