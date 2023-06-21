‘You Can’t Be Problematic…If You’ve Never Met’: Tamar Braxton Says She Has No ‘Beef’ with the Mothers of Her Fiancé JR’s Kids 

Tamar Braxton declared that baby mama drama is not a factor in her life after she was slammed online for claiming her fiancé’s children as her own.

This past March, Braxton revealed that she was engaged to “Queen’s Court” suitor Jeremy “JR” Robinson. The dating show, which aired on Peacock, saw her, Evelyn Lozada and singer Nivea court multiple men, in hopes of finding “the one.”

Tamar Braxton is called out by the mother of her fiancé’s child after writing an appreciation message to him (Left) Anaston Jeni (@anastonjeni/Instagram) (Right) Tamar Braxton and Jeremy Robinson (@glock_topickz/Twitter)

Braxton, 46, was previously married to her manager, Vincent Herbert, for nine years before divorcing in 2017. They share one child together, Logan Vincent, 10. Her attorney boo is also a divorcee and shares five children with four different women. His kids range in age from two to 19 years old.

Weeks after their engagement was revealed, the “Love and War” vocalist faced backlash from Anaston Jeni Scott, Robinson’s ex, for counting his children as her own. “We have 6 children between the two of us and they mean EVERYTHING to me,” she wrote in a birthday post for him.

In a post of her own, Scott claimed that the TV personality had caused “unnecessary drama” in her and her son’s life. She said, “This woman is in no way a bonus or step mom to my son. My son does not mean ‘everything’ to her.”

Robinson came to Braxton’s defense, noting that she has “always been an amazing mother and spoiled my children with love!” He added that his children’s four mothers had been thrust into public view, due to his high-profile relationship.

Though several weeks have passed since the public rift between the new couple and Scott, fans have been left to wonder what Braxton’s current relationship with Scott is really like. On June 20, they caught a glimpse as the lovebirds answered questions from fans during a livestream on their “All Things Black & White with Tamar and JR” YouTube channel.

When asked directly if everything between the women was okay, he said, “We have an amazing co-parenting situation. I will be honest and say that the comments that came out, I think, were misleading and not very true, but we’re dealing with that.

“It’s … we expected to have something,” he continued. “Life is not easy, it’s not perfect. But Tamar is an amazing mother to my children, and there are no issues in that category.”

When asked if his answer was honest enough, Braxton responded, “Oh yes, that’s honest, well ‘cause you can’t have beef with somebody you’ve never met.”

Through chuckles, she added, “And you can’t be problematic and causing all of this uproar if you’ve never met a person or you haven’t talked to them.”

In an Instagram Live, Tamar and JR shared that more candid conversations with their followers and Q&A sessions were forthcoming.