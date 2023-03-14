‘Gentlemen Would Show Me Some Type of Affection, I Didn’t Want It’: Tamar Braxton Shares How New Dating Show Helped Her Realize She Wasn’t Allowing Herself to Receive Love

As much as Tamar Braxton thought she was ready for Mr. Right, the singer received one heck of a reality check on her upcoming dating show “Queen’s Court.”

In a recent interview, Braxton discussed her newest venture on reality television and new music, while disclosing that her upcoming single will highlight experiences from her personal love life.

“You know, I just had to speak about what I was going through,” she said during a chat with “Entertainment Tonight.” “I was single for a very, very long time. Looking for love, being let down, trying to figure out where I fit, you know, with love. And I had to write about that.

“Love is inspiring me, good and bad,” said Braxton, which is why she joined the reality dating series.

Tamar Braxton speaks on not being as ready for love as she had hoped (Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram)

While fans wait for the “Love & War” songstress to drop her new track, they can tune into Braxton on “Queens Court,” alongside “Basketball Wives” star Evelyn Lozada and R&B singer Nivea. It follows the three ladies on a quest to find their one true “king” amongst 21 eligible bachelors.

Speaking about her experience on the series, Braxton shared that she stepped out of her comfort zone by approaching the men who sparked her interest rather than them courting her.

“I’m old-fashioned and I’m stuck in my ways, but you know that’s a part of putting yourself out there and choosing the right one,” she said. “Sometimes we wait for the person to ask us and it’s all wrong. So, this time, you know, I get to have conversations and choose my own date.”



The “Celebrity Big Brother” winner also recognized that although she went on the show with the intention of finding love, she struggled to actually welcome it into her life.

“The No. 1 thing is I wasn’t ready as I said I was in receiving love,” Braxton shared. “The times when a certain amount of gentlemen would show me some type of affection, I didn’t want it. Sometimes when they would want to have certain conversations, I wasn’t open.”

She said the revelation prompted her to “check” herself so she can successfully attain the full experience on the show.

“This is an area I had to work on before I just branched myself out a little bit further,” Braxton said.

The four-time Grammy-nominated artist has a hefty résumé under her belt, with several show business accolades.

Braxton’s name holds weight in the industry, which she says creates hesitancy in her mind whenever a potential suitor comes into her life.

“You never know, and sometimes you never know until you’re knee deep, and then it’s too late,” she continued, “and at this big age, I don’t want to make the same mistakes.”

I felt this this whole video DEEP in my spirit. I’m so excited for this new Tamar Braxton era. 🫶🏾 3/17 pic.twitter.com/0rTzGCKEqI — nate🪬™️ (@LeoStateOfMind) March 14, 2023

The 45-year-old vocalist said she’s looking for an “amazing partner” to grow old with, but, apparently, she wasn’t the only one who had apprehensions about joining “Queens Court.”

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that her son, Logan Herbert, didn’t want her to appear on the show.

“At first, he was not here for it,” she said, noting that Logan truly wants her to find a life partner.

“He truly wanted me to find my life partner and I had to remind him, ‘Mommy can’t find him in the house with you,’” she added.

Braxton shares her soon-to-be 10-year-old son with her ex-husband and music producer Vince Herbert.

Braxton noted that two of her exes expressed concerns about her looking for love on a reality dating show as well.

One of her former lovers, who has now taken on a new role in her life as a supportive “big brother,” advised her to be cautious of impure intentions.

As for her second unnamed ex, Braxton confessed that he was totally displeased with the idea.

“The second one was like ‘I have no idea what you’re doing? why are you doing this?” she added before jokingly stating that he was the reason why she decided to embark on this journey.

Fans can tune in to “Queens Court” on Thursday, March 16, only on Peacock to find out if Braxton found her perfect match. Her new single, “Changed,” will be released the following day on March 17.