‘You Didn’t Have to Slay So Hard’: Zendaya’s Bold ‘Thirst Trap’ Video Amasses Over 6.4 Million Views and Counting

Zendaya appeared at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week, and a video shared by the “Dune” actress on Instagram has garnered more than 6 million views.

The 27-year-old uploaded a slow-motion video of herself walking in the show set to “On My Mama” by Victoria Monét. Zendaya looked amazing in a cream-colored strapless dress with a zipper front. The zipper was unzipped nearly to her navel, and the “Euphoria” star’s cleavage was nearly on full display.

Zendaya turned off the comments for the video, but she shared several pictures with her fans in another post wearing the same dress, and several were delighted by the photographs.

“A lot of trust in that dress. It’s Louis Vuitton, after all,” noted one fan.

“Zendaya posting her own thirst trap videos is such a girlboss move,” added one.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton show in Paris. (Photo: @zendaya / Instagram)

“What a woman,” replied another fan.

“‘You didn’t have to slay so hard.”

The former Disney star also broke the internet in September after she was spotted wearing a ring on her right hand. From the post, fans speculated that she was engaged to her longtime love, actor Tom Holland.

Zendaya denied the reports and claimed that the duo was not engaged in a video shared on her Instagram Stories on Sept. 21.

“I can’t post anything, you guys,” she said. “I posted it for my hat. Like not for the ring on my right hand, you guys, seriously. You think that’s how I would drop the news? You think, like, what!?”

While the couple is not engaged, they appeared to be enjoying themselves during footage recently captured of the couple singing “Love on Top” at Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour stop in Warsaw, Poland, last June.

Holland also accompanied Zendaya to France for the Louis Vuitton show on Oct. 2. The two co-starred together in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and reportedly began dating in 2021.