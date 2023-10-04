Who Is Ernest Lee Thomas? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About ‘Off the Grid’ Villain Olivier

In a world full of eccentric assassins, Artemis is the best of the best, but everything comes crashing down when he is captured by the evil mastermind Olivier. After being forced into hiding for 12 years, Artemis must go on a quest for revenge when he finds out his old foe is restarting his criminal operation.

Ernest Lee Thomas plays the conniving villain Olivier in the 2014 action movie “Off the Grid.”

The film follows one man’s quest for justice, while also depicting another man’s quest for personal gain. The path the hero and the villain take follow each other so closely that lines can seem almost identical.

The movie, which was written, directed and stars Mykel Shannon Jenkins, has everything from drama and action to plot twists and cliffhangers. The ability to juggle this combination allowed Thomas to have free reign in his “Joker-esque” villain.

Want to know more about Olivier? Here is a quick look at the man who played him: Ernest Lee Thomas.

1. Who Did Ernest Lee Thomas Play?

Thomas plays Olivier, the unhinged child trafficker who is the embodiment of chaotic evil. He spends his days spouting Shakespearian quotes while tormenting everyone from his enemies to his henchmen to his own son.

Throughout the film, Olivier shows that he will stop at nothing to achieve his ultimate goal of criminal domination. Once he finds out that Artemis is still alive, he sets out to finally kill the only man who can ruin his plans, by any means necessary.

2. Thomas’ Best Scene

Thomas portrays Olivier as a merciless killer whose only passion is to get what he wants, and even in the face of certain death, he is unmoved in his mission.

After seeing his loyal henchwoman dying on the floor from a knife wound, Olivier takes the gun out of her hand and points it at his own son. This leads to a “Mexican Standoff” where he, his son and Artemis draw their weapons at one another.

He shows his true villainy, threatening to kill his son, Artemis, and even the boy he believes to be his own grandchild. This scene leaves the audience in suspense because no one knows what other tricks Olivier may pull to get what he wants.

On set filming #OffTheGrid with actor Ernest Lee Thomas!!!! So exciting 🙂 pic.twitter.com/MoaTROOXqJ — Greer Bishop (@ImNotGreer) August 2, 2013

3. Ernest Lee Thomas‘ Second-Best Scene

Thomas’ first scene on screen lets everyone know that he will be giving his all.

After an opening monologue setting the movie’s premise up, Thomas’ Olivier channels his inter Samuel L. Jackson telling Artemis, “Motherf—ka shut the f—k up!” and he does not dial it down for the rest of the film.

Olivier has Artemis at gunpoint, and he gives the assassin an ultimatum; join him and his villain squad or suffer the consequences. Artemis doesn’t take Olivier seriously and screams at him, asking where his wife is. Olivier shows he is not to be played with, and has his henchwoman do the unthinkable.

Thomas’ line delivery switches back and forth between crazy and reasonable in such a way that it makes audiences want to laugh while also leaving them scared for what he will do next.

4. Some of Ernest Lee Thomas‘ Other Work

Thomas has been a working actor since the 1970s with his first roles being in “The Jeffersons” and “Cooley High.” He’s portrayed recurring characters in television series as Roger Raj Thomas in “What’s Happening!!,” and its follow-up, “What’s Happening Now!” before going on a downward spiral with drugs.

The show’s cancellation after three seasons led him to fall into a deep “depression, which he overcame after becoming homeless. He has also starred as Kailubu in the mini-series “Roots,” Mr. Omar in “Everybody Hates Chris,” as well as played in guest roles in “Martin” and “The Steve Harvey Show.”

He also has appeared in larger productions such as “Malcolm X,” and “Are We There Yet?” and “He Say, She Say, But What Does God Say.” Thomas also played John in 1977’s “A Piece of the Action,” alongside Academy Award winners James Earl Jones, Sidney Poitier, and fellow comedian Bill Cosby. In his most recent film, he returned as Olympus in “The Gods” sequel, “The Gods 2: The Dark Side.”

5. Who Is Ernest Lee Thomas Outside of Acting?

The Gary, Indiana, native was raised in Compton, California. After graduating high school, he enrolled in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts to embark on his acting career. Thomas later graduated with his bachelor’s degree of Science in Sociology and Psychology from Indiana State University.

When he is not on the silver screen, the 74-year-old splits his time as a father of one daughter, Pam Trotter. In his early years, he also worked as a stand-up comedian, performing at Improv and comedy clubs. He has also done voiceover work in “Batman: The Animated Series,” and on “The Proud Family.”

He is also the author of two books, “From Raj to Riches: Overcoming Life Through Faith” and “Conversations With My Mother: Food for the Mind Body and Soul.”

Thomas is also active on Instagram with over 29,000 followers. He posts pictures and videos, showing love to celebrity actors, friends, family, and especially any fans he sees in public.

Subscribers of the new Destah streaming service can check him out on “Off the Grid” on Destah!