Bill Bellamy Shares Untold Story of ‘Super Jealous’ R. Kelly Shutting Down Comedian’s Interview with Aaliyah ‘Four Questions In’

Many know Bill Bellamy as a comedian, actor, and author, but he’s also famously known for being an epic storyteller. In an interview with Atlanta Black Star entertainment correspondent Leah Henry, the former TV host shared never-before-told stories about some of his most epic celebrity encounters.

The ‘Love Jones’ actor recalled one instance in which he had an awkward encounter with Aaliyah and her mentor, R. Kelly, following their rumored marriage in 1995.

The singer was on a promo run for her debut album, “Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number.” According to Bellamy, the 15-year-old budding songstress and then-28-year-old Kelly arrived at an interview on “Bill Bellamy: Booty Call” in matching outfits “like a cute couple.”

“About four questions in, Robert called the whole interview off. ‘We gotta go, we leaving,'” Bellamy recalled.

The former “MTV” Jams host says he later discovered that R. Kelly was “super jealous.”

“They were technically married in that moment,” Bellamy revealed about the duo’s controversial history.

He adds that the young singer was “joking around,” “having fun,” and “laughing a lot,” which he believes may have triggered Kelly’s temper.

Check out the video below to hear Bill Bellamy go into full detail about the uncomfortable situation.

