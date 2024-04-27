‘They Called Zendaya a What??’: The N-Word Seemingly Appeared on Unofficial ‘Challengers’ Movie Flyer, Sparking Outrage Among Zendaya Fans 

Fans are outraged after encountering an unofficial promotional graphic for Zendaya‘s upcoming film, “Challengers,” by Films to Films.

The image depicts black silhouettes of the “Euphoria” star between white actors Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, engaged in a game of tennis atop the letters “CHALLE,” with the remainder of the movie’s title, “NGERS,” underneath.

(L to R) Josh O’Connor, Zendaya, and Mike Faist during “Challengers” sparks outrage for appearing to represent the n-word. (Photos: @challengersmovie/Instagram; @filmstofilms/X)

Concerned fans swiftly zeroed in on the “NGERS” portion of the title, drawing immediate parallels to a deeply offensive racial slur that shares the same letters.

“They called zendaya a what??” an X user wrote.

“They KNEW what they were doing,” one person posted on X. As someone else added, “And this is why DEI hires are important.”

they called zendaya a what?? https://t.co/YorAXGjGg2 — Iyosias (@iloveiyosias) April 26, 2024

“This has to be a parody,” another user wrote. “I refuse to believe this is real.”

“They called zendaya a what??” a fourth echoed.

Hugh Welchman is the founder of Films to Films. The company acknowledged the comments but refused to take down the post. Instead, the owner of the company’s social media page wrote, “Now that you’re here talking nonsense, here’s my youtube channel,” adding a link to his channel.

Multiple people said they were not interested in checking out his page.

One of the over 200 replies said, “Do you think if you were funny or smart or interesting or knew stuff about films you wouldn’t have to make up fake posters for attention.”

While her fans are attacking Film to Film about the poster, Zendaya is busy promoting the movie. She said on her Instagram this film actually made her nervous because she had the responsibility of leading the film as an adult.

“This is my first time leading a film in this way so ya girls been nervous but everyone’s excitement and encouragement has meant the world to me,” she captioned.

“I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant (and hilarious) people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again…try not to judge the characters too much lol but also #teamtashi,” she continued.

“Challengers” focuses on Zendaya’s lead role as Tashi, a former tennis prodigy turned coach who becomes the center of a love triangle between two former rivals. O’Connor and Faist play her husband and her ex-boyfriend, with each man vying for her attention and physical affection.

On the other hand, a few of the female lead’s celebrity friends gave her encouragement.

Singer Maxwell wrote, “Zendaya you can do no wrong!” Even Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles shared kind words, “You killed this Movie @zendaya it was incredible.”

“Challengers” is in movie theaters now.