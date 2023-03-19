‘Probably the Tipping Point’: Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Says His Retirement Has Nothing to Do with Seating Issue at Recent Fashion Show, Fans Say There’s ‘More to This Story’

Famous celebrity stylist Law Roach announced his retirement on Instagram earlier this week, and fans quickly read into the announcement and blamed actress Zendaya for his departure.

Roach moved to Los Angeles in 2014 and began styling celebrities such as the “Euphoria” actress, model Naomi Campbell and rapper Cardi B.

On March 14, the fashion expert let it be known that he was tired of the lies, politics, and false narratives involved in the industry as the reason he was taking his leave.

Law Roach announced his retirement. (Photo: Atlanta Black Star / Instagram)

“My Cup is empty,” he wrote. “Thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!

He concluded, “The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The 44-year-old’s announcement prompted fans to speculate that a recent mishap with seating arrangements at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week was to blame for his retirement.

Roach attended the show with 26-year-old Zendaya, and there appeared to only be one seat left in the front row. After the actress took her seat in a viral video, Roach can be seen standing in front of her as she indicated there was a seat behind her in the second row, which he reportedly declined.

One fan wrote, “It’s more to this story than just a sit which I do agree it was shady as hell because I do believe Zendaya knew there wasn’t a sit in the front row for him. The sitting issue was probably the tipping point for him.”

Another said, “He’s not retiring just attention seeking.”

After fans speculated that Roach quit because of Zendaya, he quickly clapped back on Twitter.

“So y’all really think I’m breaking up with Z….. we are forever,” Roach tweeted. “She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love,” he added, also sharing a gif of the sisters from the film “The Color Purple” with the caption, “Literally me and zendaya…..”

zendaya sitting down next to emma stone at the louis vuitton show reaction video law roach disappointed he has to sit in the second row zendaya pointing behind her meme pic.twitter.com/h1fT8rUahM — The Memes Archive (@TheMemesArchive) March 7, 2023

Roach was interviewed by Vogue, where he clarified that he was retiring from being a celebrity stylist, not from the fashion industry itself. He made his runway debut at the 2023 Boss spring ready-to-wear show in Miami on March 15.

“I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative,” he told the outlet. “What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from, yeah.”

“I was riding in the car and I made a decision. I said: ‘You know what, I’ve done everything I wanted to do in this career. I’ve received all the awards, the accolades, I’ve changed people’s lives…And I just feel like, I’ve had enough, you know? So that Instagram post wasn’t a PR stunt. It was really me giving myself the grace to say: It’s okay. You can do something else.”

Roach told Vogue that he was still considering his next move following his retirement announcement.

“I’m trying to figure it all out, you know? This just happened yesterday. I’m soul searching and I’m speaking to people that I trust, like Edward [Enninful], and I just have to figure it out.”

Law Roach has styled everyone from Mariah Carey and Mary J. Blige to, most recently, Megan Thee Stallion for Vanity Fair’s Oscars After Party earlier this month.

But fans are hopeful and happy his fashion chemistry with Zendaya is “forever,” as he stated.