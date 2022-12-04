Actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman may have grown up in the entertainment industry, but not much is known about Zendaya’s dating history. While recent rumors suggest Zendaya and her long-time boyfriend actor Tom Holland are engaged, the two stars have not confirmed or denied the reports.

Who is Zendaya Dating Now?

The 26-year-old, who got her break-out role as Rocky Blue in 2010’s Disney Channel hit show “Shake It Up,” has been linked to various people, including actors Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Trevor Jackson, and football player Odell Beckham Jr. But many people want to know who is Zendaya dating now?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Tom Holland and Zendaya are seen departing their hotel on February 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Zendaya Coleman is currently in a relationship with her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland. The pair have been dating since July 2021 after years of being romantically linked.

Coleman and Holland confirmed their relationship after they were spotted kissing in a car during an outing. Since then, the private couple has attended press tours and red carpets together. Coleman and Holland also showed love to each other on their respective social media pages.

Zendaya Relationship Timeline

Over the years, Zendaya Coleman has shown that she likes to keep her love life separate from her professional career. Coleman maintains this by keeping her relationships private and denying romance rumors even if they are true.

Coleman’s alleged current and former flames include Tom Holland, Jacob Elordi, Trevor Jackson, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Zendaya and Tom Holland Were First Rumored to be Dating In 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for “Spiderman: No Way Home” at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Zendaya Coleman was first romantically linked to her now boyfriend Tom Holland in the summer of 2017 while the pair shot “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

Although Coleman and Holland publicly denied the allegations, Kiya Cole, the mother of actress Skai Jackson — who is reportedly a close friend of Coleman — added more fuel to the claims by confirming the dating rumors under a Just Jared 2018 Instagram post.

According to Elle magazine, Cole wrote under a fan’s comment questioning the pair’s relationship status, “Yes. It’s true. They been on the low for a while.” Despite Cole’s remarks, Coleman and Holland would dismiss the rumors in various ways.

Holland addressed Coleman as “mate” in a 2017 birthday post. At the same time, Coleman denied the dating rumors during an interview with Variety in August 2017. When asked about the possibility of being romantically involved with Holland, Coleman said, “He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends.”

Although it is unclear if Coleman and Holland dated in 2017, the rumors ceased in 2019 after the actress was spotted on vacation with her “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi.

Zendaya, and Tom Holland. Photo:@zendaya/Instagram

Zendaya and Tom Holland (2021-Present)

Despite Zendaya Coleman and Tom Holland denying the dating rumors in the past, the pair appeared to have gotten closer since filming two other “Spider-Man” movies.

In July 2021, Coleman and Holland were spotted kissing in a car during an outing, showcasing that their friendship had gradually blossomed into a relationship.

Since then, Coleman and Holland, who continue to maintain their privacy, have displayed their love publicly by sharing special Instagram posts for each other’s birthdays.

On Sept. 1, 2021, in honor of Coleman’s 25th birthday, Holland shared a behind-the-scenes pic of the pair on the Spiderman set with the caption, “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Months later, on June 1, 2022, Coleman shared an intimate photo of the pair on Holland’s 26th birthday and captioned it, “Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3.”

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi (2019-2020)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 04: Zendaya and Jacob Elordi attend HBO’s “Euphoria” premiere at the Arclight Pacific Theatres’ Cinerama Dome on June 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic)

Zendaya Coleman and Jacob Elordi were first linked in August 2019 after the “Euphoria” co-stars were spotted vacationing in Greece. As the romance rumors began circulating online, Coleman and Elordi denied the accusations and claimed they were just friends.

In February 2020, the former Disney star was spotted sharing a kiss with Elordi in New York City. Although the pair never publicly confirmed their relationship, romance rumors would end a few months later in September 2020 when Elordi was seen hanging out with model Kaia Gerber.

Zendaya and Odell Beckham Jr. (2016)

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 28: Odell Beckham Jr. and Zendaya attend New York Knicks vs Oklahoma City Thunder game at Madison Square Garden on November 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Zendaya Coleman and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. were briefly linked in 2016 after they were seen leaving a Grammys after-party together. In footage captured by TMZ, Coleman, her father, Kazembe Coleman, and Beckham were spotted leaving the event and entering a black vehicle.

When a reporter asked Coleman’s dad about the alleged couple’s relationship, he said, “What relationship? There’s no relationship. We’re just friends.”

Kazembe added that he was just chaperoning the pair. While referencing Coleman and Beckham’s outing as an audition, he said, “when you see my daughter out on a date without me, it’s a relationship…It’s like an audition. It’s an interview.”

It is unclear if Beckham passed the audition because shortly after the outing, the rumors stopped altogether.

Zendaya and Trevor Jackson (2013-2017)

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 26: Actor Trevor Jackson (L) and recording artist Zendaya attend the Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party on September 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Despite conflicting reports, Zendaya Coleman and Trevor Jackson sparked romance rumors in 2013 after the actress was featured in his music video “Like We Grown” as his love interest.

Shortly after Coleman’s appearance, Jackson guest starred in an episode of her hit Disney Channel series “K.C. Undercover.”

As many grew more intrigued by the pair’s chemistry, Coleman would deny the dating allegations in 2014 while attending Jackson’s 18th birthday party. During the event, She told HipHollywood, “There’s going to be those [rumors], but he’s my best friend in the whole world. I love him to death . . . That’s all it is.”

At the same time, Trevor claimed that he understood why others think the pair are romantically involved, given how close they are. He said to Hip Hollywood, “We be laughing every time we hear it. I can understand why people think that because we are really close. But, no, she’s just my friend.”

Years later, in 2017, Coleman opened up about having a secret relationship during an interview with Vogue magazine. Although Coleman didn’t refer to Jackson by name, fans guessed he was the mystery man when she said, “It was my first love.”