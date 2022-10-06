‘After That Little Stunt He Just Pulled’: Kanye West’s Slammed After Mentioning Treatment of ‘Black Fathers’ In Online Feud with Khloe Kardashian Days After Debuting ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design at Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West’s grievances with the Kardashian family don’t appear to be letting up anytime soon after the rapper addressed his estranged sister-in-law Khloé Kardashian in his latest online rant regarding his co-parenting woes with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, his latest jab, in which he accused the family of mistreating “Black fathers” just days after debuting “White Lives Matter” shirts at his fashion show, left fans confused.

It all went down after Ye took to Instagram on Wednesday, October. 5, where he shared a screenshot of Khloe’s comment on a previous post, in which she slammed the “Runaway” emcee for “tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect.”

Kanye West (L) and Khloe Kardashian (R). Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry, Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Good American founder claimed that everyone was “tired” of the birthday narrative before adding, “We all know the truth” and that it was the rapper who “wanted separate birthdays.”

Earlier this year, the 45-year-old cried injustice over Chicago West’s birthday. Ye publicly claimed he was being kept away from his daughter’s celebration before eventually receiving the location from fellow rapper Travis Scott.

In a lengthy response, in all caps, the fashion designer wrote, “YOU ARE LYING AND LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE,” maintaining that it was the “SICKO MODE” emcee who gave him the address. Ye added, “THATS HOW YALL PLAY WITH BLACK FATHERS YALL.”

The industry veteran disputed Khloé’s claims that his estranged wife is “the one taking care of the yours kids 80% of the time,” writing: “ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100% OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME.” Ye concluded by declaring, “YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

The exchange is just one of many this week for the rapper after he found himself in the middle of a storm of criticism. The Yeezy creator debuted a “WHITE LIVES MATTER” T-shirt design in his and Shayne Oliver’s YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris that Monday. He doubled down that motto’s implied message with an Instagram memo denouncing the Black Lives Matter movement. “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Ye wrote. “Now its over. You’re welcome.”

Folks reacted to Ye’s response, slamming him for mentioning the treatment of Black men just days after calling fraud on the very movement established to bring awareness to the social injustice they face worldwide.

“Not him bringing up Black Fathers after that little stunt he just pulled,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another person commented, “So.. Trav gave him the address.. probably meaning Trav was there. So, Trav isn’t a Black Father, also..? I dunno.. Ye’s message is garbled. I feel like Ye’s private family life shouldn’t play out on Social Media. We dont need to be a part of this.”

On Instagram, several others encouraged the star to “get off the internet for the love of God. Social media is not here to fix your problems.” A fourth wrote, “You want respect for black fathers after just wearing a white lives matter tee. Make it make sense.”