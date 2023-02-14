‘Rihanna Doesn’t Play Girl’: Fans Clown Roseanne  Barr for Shooting Her Shot at A$AP Rocky

Controversial actress Roseanne Barr attempted to shoot her shot at Rihanna’s man, A$AP Rocky.

The 70-year-old comedian uploaded two screenshots; one of Rocky’s Instagram messages and another one of her sliding into the “Fashion Killa” rapper’s dm’s writing, “call me when you get tired of Rihanna.”



Barr captioned her photo, which received over 14,000 likes, “shooting my shot.”

Roseanne Barr, Rihanna, and A$AP Rocky. (Photos: @officialroseannebarr/Instagram, Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Some fans couldn’t help but crack up at the actress’ attempt to bag a rapper, but there were a few who didn’t find it comical.

“You gonna end up missing, Rihanna doesn’t play girl”



“U wish so you can call him the n word when you get mad at him”

The “Roseanne” star’s interest in Rocky may seem questionable to some after her racist remarks about Black people in the past.

Roseanne Barr. @officialroseannebarr/Instagram

In 2018, Barr’s hit reboot of “Roseanne” was canceled by ABC after the actress decided to send a racist tweet comparing former Barack Obama presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Barr’s deleted tweet suggested that Jarrett was a product of the “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”



With Barr’s credibility hanging on by a thread, her “sister in comedy” Mo’Nique made sure to defend her name. Mo’Nique’s reason for supporting Barr is based on the “She-Devil” actress showing up for the 55-year-old when Black entertainers didn’t.

Mo’Nique shared in a 2018 Chicago Tribune interview, “There were black entertainers who would not come on ‘The Mo’Nique Show’ because it was quote-unquote ‘too black.’ But when I called on my sista, she said, ‘Where is it, and what time you need me to come?’”

Though Barr obviously doesn’t mind waiting for Rocky’s love, it seems as if she might be waiting a long time, because her newfound celebrity crush and RiRi are expecting their second child together.

The exciting news was revealed during the billionaire’s Apple Music halftime show performance for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Rihanna stunningly took the stage after her seven-year hiatus from musical performances. During the nearly 14-minute set, she rocked an all-red ensemble consisting of a long leather jacket, gloves, cargo pants, and a skin-tight bodysuit that showed off her poking belly.

TMZ reports its sources claim not even Rihanna’s backup dancers knew she was pregnant because of the loose-fitting clothes she wore to their rehearsals.

“It wasn’t until showtime that anyone involved saw her final costume,” TMZ reported.

After news broke about RiRi’s pregnancy, fans deduced that her unborn baby was who she was referring to in her interview with Nate Burleson for “CBS Mornings” on Thursday, Feb. 9.

When asked if she had any surprise guests for the show, the 34-year-old stated, “I’m thinking about bringing someone [on stage] I’m not sure.”

“She brought a whole baby” one fan responded.

“She was talking about the baby!!! Omfg it all makes sense” another fan wrote.

She was talking about the baby!!! Omfg it all makes sense 🥹🥲💕💕💕💕💕💕 https://t.co/miYumkj188 — lina🍯 (@honeywlina) February 13, 2023

In May 2022, the “Umbrella” singer and Rocky welcomed their first child together, a son, after announcing in a baby-bump photo shoot back in February that they were expecting.

The photo shoot shocked fans all over and her post garnered more than 18 million likes on Instagram.