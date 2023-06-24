‘SHE’S MARRIED????’: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spark Secret Wedding Rumors After the Rapper Calls Her His ‘Wife’ During Performance

A$AP Rocky has added fuel to fan rumors that he and Rihanna are secretly married after giving her a shoutout during his Cannes Lions Festival performance.

The two artists are currently expecting their second child together after welcoming their son, RZA, in May 2022. Rihanna revealed her second pregnancy during her jaw-dropping Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Despite sharing the big news, the “ANTI” singer has yet to reveal exactly how far along she is or the unborn child’s gender.

A$AP Rocky, Rihanna, and their son RZA. (Photos: @asaprocky/Instagram)

The couple recently arrived in the City of Light to attend Pharrell Williams’ debut as the men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton earlier this week on June 20.

The following day, on Wednesday, June 21, A$AP hit the stage as part of Spotify’s Beach concert lineup.

The “We Found Love” vocalist was spotted watching her beau’s show wearing a sheer diamond-patterned jumpsuit that showed off her very pregnant belly.

Related: Rihanna and Her Second Baby Bump Star In New Ad for Louis Vuitton Men’s Campaign Under Pharrell Williams, Fans Say A$AP Rocky Was Already Booked

During his set, the “F—king Problem” emcee took a moment to share the spotlight with Rihanna. “I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherf—king building,” he reportedly exclaimed before performing “D.M.B.”

Across social media, fans have deemed the wife title as confirmation the two exchanged vows.

One person wrote, “Rihanna and ASAP are truly soulmates.” A second commented, “Rocky really won at life bruh.”

“Asap Rocky and Rihanna make me want to find my wife, settle down, and have a baby,” read a third comment. A fourth added, “why is everyone surprised that SHES MARRIED???? I’m dying.”

Rihanna looks amazing watching Rocky’s performance 😭😍 pic.twitter.com/eliEzqFP7n — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) June 22, 2023

The talented duo first sparked marriage rumors when he released the music video for “D.M.B.” starring the beauty mogul.

In one frame, A$AP wore a gold grill that spelled out “Marry Me?” and Rihanna wore her own set that spelled out, “I Do.” In another scene, they seemingly tied the knot as friends threw red rose petals over them.

"Marry me?"

"I do"



A$AP Rocky & Rihanna in "D.M.B." video 💍 🎬 pic.twitter.com/ga8estOdZ5 — FentyStats (@FentyStats) May 5, 2022

In real life, People confirmed that the longtime friends were dating in November 2020. Before that, fans speculated that they had “Love on The Brain” after being spotted at several outings together. The “Purple Swag” rapper also appeared alongside Riri in a Fenty Skin ad.

Speculation grew louder when they appeared in separate videos, respectively, for GQ and Vogue, where they answered questions proving how well they knew each other. Last month, at the 2023 Met Gala, she donned a white custom Gianvito Rosse wedding gown. Fans presumed this was another sign the pair secretly married.

In past interviews, the New York native has gushed about his love and admiration for Rihanna. In May 2021, he referred to her as “my lady,” the “love of my life,” and “the one.” Thus far, neither has addressed the speculation about their relationship.

Prior to their Parisian sightings, the couple made headlines for a club outing that turned rowdy when a fight broke out in their VIP area. The “Fashion Killa” emcee swiftly checked those involved, telling them to act like gentlemen in his and Rihanna’s presence.