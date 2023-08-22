‘She Named Him After One of His Uncles’: Rihanna Fans Speculate Baby Names After Singer Welcomes Second Child with A$AP Rocky

The guessing game has officially started now that fans have confirmation that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their second child.

TMZ was the first to break the news on Aug. 21 that the couple gave birth to a son early this month. The outlet’s source alleges that the new addition was delivered on Aug. 3 and has a name that begins with R.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly welcomed a second son on Aug. 3. Pictured in the photos are Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their son RZA. (Photos: @Asaprocky/Instagram)

Rihanna and A$AP are already parents to their 15-month-old son, RZA. The famous mom and dad managed to keep their firstborn’s name under wraps for almost a year before snoops got their hands on his birth certificate days before he turned one.

The name, which is a nod to Wu-Tang Clan rapper The RZA, was confirmed when the “Rude Boy” singer shared photos from her son’s birthday bash. It was then that fans pieced together clues that had been in plain sight, such as her post-pregnancy affinity for shirts paying homage to the iconic hip-hop group.

With the alleged first letter in mind, fans have guessed that baby number two could be named in honor of a family member, a continuation of the couple’s love of hip-hop, or simply sticking to the family’s pattern of names starting with an R (Rihanna’s born name is Robyn and A$AP Rocky’s is Rakim).

They said Rihanna’s baby boy name starts with an R..I think she named him after one of his uncles pic.twitter.com/KI8yjimdBk — 🌙 (@navybih) August 21, 2023

“They said Rihanna’s baby boy name starts with an R..I think she named him after one of his uncles,” guessed one Twitter user. The Fenty founder has two brothers named Rajad and Rorrey. Other men in her family whose names begin with R include her father Ronald and her beloved late Uncle Rudy, who passed in 2019.

“Rihanna and Rocky named their baby boy Remy he will be the only boy with the name,” declared one fan. “what if rihanna name their 2nd baby rae? short for Raekwon since they have the hip hop name theme? i feel like that would be cute whether it’s a boy or girl,” wrote a third user.

“If Rihanna and Rocky named their baby boy after RZA, I wonder if they will name their girl after Rashia Rah Digga,” suggested another who, at the time, did not know the baby’s gender. And a fourth person guessed, “I bet Rihanna’s new baby’s name is Rohan.”

Her second pregnancy reveal was grand and witnessed by millions. As she floated above the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for her Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna wowed the crowd as her growing belly poked through a red coverall.

As they’ve created their family, the two artists have been the subject of rumors that they secretly wed. A$AP’s video for “D.M.B.,” where they tie the knot, further fueled the brewing speculations. Neither Rihanna nor the rapper have addressed the marital claims.

