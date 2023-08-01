‘He Said We Still Going Strong Over Here, Tina’: Mathew Knowles ‘Fun Day’ Post with His Wife Derails After Fans Accuse Him of Throwing Shade at Ex Tina Knowles-Lawson Amid News About Her Divorce

Mathew Knowles gave fans a glimpse into his and his wife’s “Sunday fun day,” but some social media users have claimed that his post was a veiled message to his ex-wife, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

The record executive shared a photo of himself and his partner of 10 years Gena Charmaine Avery on Instagram. In the flick, the couple can be seen standing side-by-side on a balcony as they smiled from ear to ear.

“Yesterday was a beautiful Sunday fun day,” Knowles wrote as his caption. “There is nothing like sharing special moments with the one you love!”

Fans say Mathew Knowles is being messy after he posts a photo with his wife one week after news broke that Tina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson were divorcing. (Photo: @mrmathewknowles/Instagram)

The image was soon obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, which re-shared the couple’s photo on their Instagram page. Within hours, several fans swarmed to their comment section and deemed Knowles’ message as “messy.”

A few Instagram users even found a way to connect his post to Knowles-Lawson and her estranged husband Richard Lawson’s recent announcement they are divorcing.

“Oop! He said ‘still going strong over here, Tina!’”

“He Messy.”

“When you tryna tell your ex she never gonna find nobody better than you.”



“Not he flexed on Momma Tina.”

“Timing of this post is a lil suspect!”

While many deemed the 71-year-old’s post as an indirect gibe, a few commenters defended Knowles, and suggested that folks were attempting to create an issue out of nothing.

“Matthew has been happily married to this nice lady for years, and always posts her. Y’all stop being messy.”

“Him and his wife been happily married, leave this man alone.”

Last week, it was revealed that Beyoncé and Solange Knowles’ mother filed for divorce from Lawson after eight years of marriage and 10 years of being together.

While information surrounding the cause of their divorce has remained undisclosed, fans have come up with their own theories. One reason for their separation, according to some theorists, is Lawson’s raunchy likes on Twitter. The actor has since deactivated his Twitter account.

Deadass tho….

Richard Lawson's likes are more raw than mine.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SLXSVmzWoR — Riley Writts (@RileyWritts) July 27, 2023

Before Lawson, the House of Deréon founder was married to Knowles for 31 years. In 2011, the former couple decided to split after it was revealed that Knowles had been unfaithful to his then-wife and welcomed a child with another woman.