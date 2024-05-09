‘Urkel Got Sick of Chasing Laura and Got Him a Lindsey’: ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Ties the Knot with Blond Sports Exec

Actor Jaleel White is officially a married man after tying the knot with a tech executive in Los Angeles.

The “Family Matters” alum and his girlfriend of two years, Nicolette Ruhl said “I Do” in a sweet ceremony amongst family and friends at the Rivera Country Club on May 4.

Actress Camilla Belle from “When a Stranger Calls,” actor Mekhi Phifer and comedian Lamorne Morris were amongst the couple’s guest list who enjoyed “5 star food” and good music courtesy of three DJs. “We had three DJs throughout different parts of the wedding and each were phenomenal,” White told People magazine.

(L to R) Nicoletta Ruhl, new wife of actor Jaleel White and White’s daughter, Samaya, from another relationship. (Photos: @nicoletta.ruhl/Instagram)

The room where the reception was held was decked out in white and gold trimmings with yellow and white flowers on each table. As another special treat for guests, White and his new wife changed clothes and performed a choreographed dance to Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1967 duet “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Ruhl sported blond hair with relaxed curls and a silky white dress with a high slit over her left thigh while White wore a white shirt, blazer and tie paired with black pants and shoes.

Once the news hit social media about their nuptials, fans chimed in, noting how good they looked on their big day. “Tech executive!? She hella smart and hella paid! Good for bro if he happy,” wrote one person, while another said, “Boy look clean! She is in shape! Look at those arms!”

Several made remarks such as, “That’s Stephon,” referring to his character on the beloved series,” and “I guess family don’t matter.”

Yet many were shocked to see White had abandoned his beloved Laura Winslow, who he was in love with through high school and into adulthood on the show. Although it took years for Laura, portrayed by actress Kellie Shanygne Williams, to realize she was also in love with White’s character, Steve Urkel.

The funniest thing about Family Matters is that he gave himself a genetic makeover just for him to end up getting engaged to Laura as Steve Urkel.

pic.twitter.com/hQFuBbRJtY — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) February 7, 2023

“Did iiiiii dooooo thaaaaaat ???? yes you did sir you did,” wrote on commentator, touching on Urkel’s signature catchphrase on the ’90s show.

Three others said, “Urkle got sick of chasing Laura and got him a Lindsey,” “And spent all them years chasing laura,” and “Poor Laura must be hurt.”

One person joked, “Y’all relax!!! he has the transformation chamber and she’s black every other week.”

Ruhl is a Yale graduate who received a business degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She’s worked with the L.A. Chargers for years as director of digital media and has executive produced two television shows. Since 2020, she’s worked as Head of Business Development at StatusPro, a sports-focused virtual reality startup that was featured in Forbes earlier this year.

She and White met while working out on the track at UCLA during the pandemic. They revealed their relationship online by sharing photos from their New Year’s celebration in 2022. In the comment section of the post which features photos of them cuddling, many noted how “cute” and “happy” they looked.

According to her Instagram page, she is very family-oriented and does not appear to have any children. Months later in June, Ruhl shared an image of her, White, and White’s teenage daughter, Samaya at a movie premiere.

It’s unclear if any of the “Family Matters” cast was in attendance for White and Ruhl’s wedding.