Recovering Actor Jamie Foxx Is ‘Looking Brand New’ After He Gets ‘Back In the Drivers Seat’ In New Photos Following Health Scare

Fans say Jamie Foxx is “glowing” in the recent photos he shared online, four months after his mystery medical scare.

The “Django Unchained” actor uploaded a carousel of images on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 24. In the photos, Foxx could be seen flicking it up while he sat in the driver’s side of a vehicle. His photos ranged from close-up selfies to him staring off into the distance.

Foxx wore a white T-shirt, a white hat, and glasses, and included a caption that read, “#swipeleft #backinthedriversseat #blessed.”

Fans say Jamie Foxx is ‘glowing’ in new photos. (Pictured: @iamjamiefoxx/Instagram)

As of this writing, Foxx’s post had attained more than 121,000 likes with more than 4,900 comments from individuals who zoomed in on his seemingly healthier appearance.

“I’m glad to see you back to yourself. We love you Jamie keep doing what your doing and it aint nobody business.”

“My idol so happy you back glowing big bro we gone meet one day.”

“Rest and recovery and peace looks fabulous on Mr. Jamie!”

“Looking brand new my brother.”

“This is the Jamie we know.”

Many of Foxx’s fellow colleagues such as Kim Fields, Busta Rhymes and Yara Shahidi left encouraging emojis under his post, seemingly supporting his recovery progress.

Jamie Foxx waving to fans on boat in his

first sighting since being hospitalized 🙌 pic.twitter.com/INs69CrZ7V — AuxGod (@AuxGod_) July 9, 2023

The 55-year-old worried fans back in April after mixed reports about his hospitalization and well-being hit the internet. Due to minimal information given about Foxx’s medical crisis, rumors came onto the scene, with people claiming that he was “permanently disabled” and “blind” as a result of the “medical complication.”

Conspiracy theorists also began creating cloning rumors about the “Ray” star after many noticed his thinner appearance in photos and videos shared online. The conversation grew so heavy that rapper Ice-T chose publicly to call out every troll who shared the false information.

Foxx has chosen to keep fans updated on his road to recovery by sharing reflective posts online.

It was also recently announced that the father of two racked up a new role in the forthcoming comedy “Not Another Church Movie.” According to Deadline, Foxx will star as God alongside other well-known actors such as Vivica A. Fox, Kyla Pratt, Tisha Campbell, Lamorne Morris and Jasmine Guy.