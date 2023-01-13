‘New Mrs. Kanye West’: Fans Are Shocked About Reports Kanye West Is Married Months After Divorce from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West reportedly just changed his status from missing to married. After going off the map for weeks, the Grammy-winning musician was recently spotted with a mystery blonde woman… who allegedly happens to be his new wife.

Sources told TMZ the Chicago rapper is officially married to his Yeezy architectural designer, Bianca Censori. The former brunette, now blonde, is originally from Australia and has worked with West for quite a while. The “Stronger” rapper and Censori reportedly had “some sort of wedding ceremony” but have yet to make it legal with a marriage certificate. Nevertheless, Ye was captured by the paparazzi while wearing a wedding band around his left ring finger.

Just a few days ago, the outlet caught Ye and Censori enjoying lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California. Their alleged ceremony comes two months after the finalization of his divorce from “Skims” creator Kim Kardashian.

Fans on Twitter have noticed a slight resemblance between Censori and the woman he shares four children with.

“Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us,” wrote one individual.

"Kanye West getting married is pure comedy cause you know Kim just finding out.. along with the rest of us," wrote one individual.

“New mrs. Kanye West. ohhh yes,” wrote another.

"New mrs. Kanye West. ohhh yes," wrote another.

West and Kim dated back in 2011 after being friends for years and wed in 2014. They quickly became a power couple in Hollywood and would share four children together: 9-year-old North West, 7-year-old Saint West, 4-year-old Chicago West, and 3-year-old Psalm West.

The best friends turned lovers turned business partners, their relationship ended after seven years of matrimony.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences. However, in a 2022 interview with Vogue, the entrepreneur explained that filing for divorce was a part of her choosing herself.

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years, I decided I’m going to make myself happy,” she explained. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important, to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself.”

Kim Kardashian West with her kids for Vogue Magazine.



Though their divorce was finalized in Nov. 2022, both Kim and Ye encountered different romantic relationships with other socialites in the industry.

Ye embarked on a quick romance journey with Italian-American actress and model Julia Fox just as 2022 began. They only lasted a month and ended in Feb. 2022.

As for Kim, she entered a whirlwind romance with comedian Pete Davidson for a total of nine months, which did not sit well with her third husband.

Kim and Davidson later split in Aug. 2022 due to busy schedules and long distance, sources exclusively told E! News.