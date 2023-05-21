‘Giving Us…Beauty, Grace, Bawdyyy’: Rihanna Breaks the Internet with Topless Maternity Photos from Pregnancy with Baby RZA

Rihanna is reminiscing and preparing for the arrival of her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Fans recently learned the name of their adorable baby boy, and now the Grammy-winning vocalist is personally revealing more about her first pregnancy.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On May 19, Bad Gal Riri shared throwback maternity pictures from her first pregnancy on Instagram, and the nearly nude images garnered much attention for the expectant mama.

The images feature the “Diamonds” singer carrying the couple’s first bundle of joy, a boy named RZA Athelston Mayers. The 35-year-old can be seen posing in nothing but gold jewelry, a black thong and a pair of ankle-strap snakeskin heels.

Rihanna strategically covered her breasts with her hand as she posed for several shots on a balcony with the ocean as the backdrop and her belly on full display.

“Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties,’ ” she wrote in the post’s caption. “In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me #maternityshoot2022 #tobecontinued.”

The Fenty Beauty CEO has 258.3 million followers between Twitter and Instagram, and all were pleased with the pictures shared by the superstar. Among the 12 million who liked the photos on Instagram and the 78,000 who left comments, some wrote:

“omg you are shinning like diamond.”

“rza has the mama of the year.”

“Muva is muvaring!!

“Giving us everything! Beauty, grace, bawdyyy.”

You make motherhood look like the best experience in the world 🥹❤️‍🔥 — ladidai 📣 follow @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) May 20, 2023

One person tweeted, “You make motherhood look like the best experience in the world.”

Rihanna and A$AP welcomed their son on May 13, 2022, and since they have done their best to keep his name hidden from the public eye. That was until The Daily Mail revealed his name — which is similar to legendary Wu-Tang Clan artist RZA.

His father also recently shared throwback family photos of the trio to celebrate his first birthday.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN” wrote A$AP Rocky on Instagram. “HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA.”

Rihanna and her beau are expecting their second child and will soon have a house with two kids under two. The “Umbrella” singer revealed her second pregnancy during her stellar performance at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February 2023.