‘Absentee Family Members Usually Are the Last to Know’: Rihanna Fans Are Shocked After Finding Out Her Dad Learned of Her Second Pregnancy Along with the Rest of the World

Rihanna took center stage to perform at halftime for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 12, where she shocked her father and fans around the world by revealing she was expecting her second child with rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

(L) Rihanna and her father, Ronald Fenty (R). (Photo: @badgalriri/Instagram, @ronald.fenty/Instagram)

According to TMZ, 69-year-old Fenty flew in from Barbados into Glendale, Arizona to watch his daughter perform live during halftime and was surprised when he saw his future niece or nephew making an appearance.

“He was insanely surprised when he spotted the bump from the stands… telling his partner, ‘Oh my god! My baby looks pregnant!’” the outlet reported.

Though he is a proud grand to four grandsons, Fenty said he hopes for Rihanna’s second child to be a baby girl. “I’m so excited and I just hope it will have 10 fingers and toes. And I looking for a girl,” he said.

Fenty added that he’s met A$AP a few times, stating “I think he’s gonna be a great dad and I know she’s gonna be a great mom.” He said he hopes Rihanna and A$AP will eventually make it official by tying the knot.

“I don’t know if she’s gonna have a wedding but I would like her to have a thing, to be honest, make it official.”

While Riri and A$AP are already on baby #2, it looks like Fenty hasn’t even had time to meet their firstborn due to their conflicting schedules. Between his daughter’s busy agenda, and his living situation in Barbados, they haven’t aligned any time for him to spend with his 9-month-old grandson just yet.

Nevertheless, Fenty is still excited about the joyous news of another grandchild. After news about Rihanna’s dad finding out about the singer’s second pregnancy circulated on social media, many fans suggested the pair haven’t seen each other because he and Rihanna don’t have a close-knit relationship as most fathers and daughters do.

Plenty of fans commented underneath The Shade Room’s post, where they shared their own assumptions about the matter.

“Him not seeing the 1st baby told me everything I needed to know.”

“Absentee family members usually are the last to know lmao.”

“That means she not close with you like that pops.”

“The same man who took her to court over the Fenty name… uhh yeah you a regular person now!”

Riri and her father’s relationship has definitely improved throughout the years. In 2019, the “What’s My Name” singer sued her father and his business partner for falsely implying that their business, Fenty Entertainment, was affiliated with her.

The nine-time Grammy-winning artist noted that her father “violated her trademark” by advertising the Fenty name as a talent and production company in 2017 when she has been using it for her cosmetic company and lingerie brand.

Fans are also celebrating their favorite Bad Gyal, who celebrates her 35th birthday today on Feb. 20. While her father hasn’t shared any birthday message to his daughter yet, fans on Twitter have certainly shown her love.

“Happy birthday to my favorite popstar, fashion icon, and just all around legend Ms. Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” wrote one fan.