‘Rza Like SZA for Those Struggling’: Fans React After Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Name Their Son After a Wu-Tang Clan Member

Eleven months after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, the world has officially learned the name of their adorable baby boy.

The lovely couple has intentionally concealed his name and birth date, but new details regarding his birth and name have now been revealed.

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, and their baby boy, RZA. (Photos: @badgallriri/Instagram.)

The pregnant “ANTI” singer and her rapper boyfriend reportedly welcomed their first son — RZA Athelston Mayers — as reported by The Daily Mail, which obtained the child’s birth certificate. The name is pronounced R-I-Z-Z-A and seemingly pays homage to legendary producer, filmmaker, and Wu-Tang Clan member RZA.

The boy’s middle name is inspired by his father, A$AP Rocky, who was born Rakim Athelston Mayers. Yet, there were several signs that connected the baby’s name to Riri’s recent maternity looks.

Last month, Rihanna and A$AP were spotted leaving dinner with baby RZA, who wore a gray sweatsuit. His dad wore a black leather jacket, pants, a black hat, and boots, while his mom complimented her family by rocking a vintage “Wu-Tang Clan” hockey jersey with sheer pants and a choker around her neck.

In August 2022, the couple was spotted out and about in New York City. A$AP wore a brown plaid shirt, while Riri was rocking a vintage RZA shirt featuring the name of his third solo album, “Birth of a Prince.”

🚨 The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's child was revealed last night: his name is RZA!



This is a tribute to legendary band member Wu-Tang Clan 🐐 pic.twitter.com/fB2Hhhw6Dy — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) May 11, 2023

After the name was revealed on social media, fans began chiming in, noting the origins of RZA’s parents’ names.

“ASAP was named after his mom’s favorite rapper, Rakim. Mommy’s name is Robyn, so the baby’s name had to start with an “R”. I love Rza. It’s very fitting.”

“That’s kinda hard tho.”

“Why did I not even remember that we didn’t know this baby’s name?”

A few fans mentioned another notable artist whose chosen stage name also pays homage to RZA.

“Rza like SZA for those struggling to pronounce it.”

“They gotta name the sister SZA.”

Rihanna is pregnant with the couple’s second child, although the baby’s gender has yet to be revealed. Fans began suspecting she is having a girl after Daily Mail shared photos of the Grammy-winning singer shopping at a store while holding a pink piece of clothing.

However, there were several fans who raised questions and eyebrows at a media outlet obtaining information about her first child that they felt is intended to be private.

One said, “So no one’s gonna talk about how f—ing weird it is to go searching for a baby’s birth certificate to share with the world.”

Another wrote, “Why someone pulling birth certificates for a baby? That’s HELLA invasive.”

Rihanna has repeatedly shared jaw-dropping photos during and after her pregnancy with her first child. The Fenty Beauty founder didn’t begin sharing snapshots of the soon-to-be 1-year-old until after a paparazzi fiasco unveiled by Hollywood Unlocked.

In response, official photos were released later in her iconic spread and cover in Vogue magazine. It features the entire family trio and gave fans the first glimpse at the boy known for his “rich baby smile.” She unveiled her second pregnancy during her record-breaking Super Bowl performance.