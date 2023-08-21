‘Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth’: Chlöe Bailey Defends Sister Halle Against Online Trolls Amid Rumors She May Be Pregnant

Chlöe Bailey has given a fair warning to online trolls who speak negatively about her younger sister, Halle Bailey.

The “Have Mercy” songstress advised folks to tread lightly after speculation about Halle possibly being pregnant began trending on social media.

Chloe Bailey defends sister Halle amid pregnancy rumors. (Pictured: Chloe and Halle Bailey/ @chloexhalle/Instagram)

In an expired Instagram Live obtained by 9MagTV, Chlöe can be heard telling viewers, “And y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth. Thank you. Amen. Hallelujah.”



She continued, “Bout to get me riled the h–l up.” Another voice can be heard saying, “We don’t play about Halle.” Chlöe quickly added, “No. Like what the heck? Period.” The 25-year-old then changed the subject before ending her live video.

To no surprise, her recording was reposted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page, where many commenters applauded Chlöe for defending her 23-year-old sister and longtime singing partner.

“One thing about them Bailey sisters, is that they’re gonna protect one another at all costs!”



“She came on her bare face with no edge control or lashes…mane yall be better stop playing with that girl sister.”

“Chloe and Halle don’t play about each other I love it.”

Nevertheless, there were still IG users who wanted to get to the bottom of the pregnancy rumors.

“Girl so are we gone be internet aunties or whaaaa ?”

“Dang All we asked was when the baby due and where to send flowers.”

The conversation about Halle possibly expecting her first child with her longtime boyfriend and rapper DDG sparked over the weekend. In a viral video that made rounds online, a woman can be seen holding her seemingly poking belly while walking behind the “If I Want You” rapper.

Many began speculating that the unnamed woman was Halle due to her locs matching the mystery woman’s hairstyle. Twitter users also suggested that “The Little Mermaid” actress was pregnant after viewers pointed out how baggy most of her recent ensembles appeared to be.

One video, in particular, featured Halle in a pink T-shirt dress as she posed beside Chlöe and a fan. Once the singer held up her arm, fans zoomed in on the rounded belly that was apparently hidden underneath the outfit.

They’re saying Halle Bailey pregnant 👀 pic.twitter.com/iQK7PRu5mE — IG @whisperswithbella (@Bellawhispers_) August 19, 2023

Chlöe and Halle are no strangers to public scrutiny or false allegations being tossed their way. In April, the “Praise This” star’s sex scene with her “Swarm” co-star Damson Idris sparked controversy online.

Despite the reproaches she received, several people rallied to Chlöe’s defense, including her former “Grown-ish” co-star Trevor Jackson.

As for Halle, she received hateful comments back in 2019 after it was revealed that she would be playing Ariel in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

While Chlöe has publicly defended her sister against critics, neither she nor Halle have outright denied the pregnancy speculations.

