‘It Look Too Real’: Damson Idris and Chlöe Bailey’s Steamy Sex Scene In Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’ Has Fans ‘Clutching’ Their ‘Invisible Pearls’ 

Singer Chlöe Bailey filmed her first sex scene with Damson Idris in the upcoming series “Swarm.”

While many actors are old hands at being vulnerable or physically intimate on camera, this was new territory for the 24-year-old, who thanks her co-star for helping her work through the fresh experience.

The “Have Mercy” vocalist candidly talked about filming her first sex scene for Donald Glover’s thriller series in a recent interview with Deadline.

Despite the body-positive photos she shares on Instagram, which some fans might equate to thirst traps, Bailey considers herself to be shy. She said she had growing sense of anxiety after realizing that accepting the role meant she would have an intimate scene with the British actor.

“As open and liberal as I am with my body, I was very scared because I haven’t had that many partners,” Bailey said. “I’m not like that, that sexual and open so I was like whoa … I was like OK.”

Luckily for Bailey, Idris, who is currently dating model Lori Harvey, was the perfect person to be paired with for the intimate scene. The “Meet The Browns” actress revealed that the “Snowfall” actor calmed her nerves by making sure she felt as comfortable as possible.

“There were limited people on set, it was a closed set. We were laughing in between, we literally had a bouncy ball in between us. And you know, we were making a joke out of it, so it took all of the nervousness away from that,” Bailey said.

The two-time Grammy-nominated artist said she was glad she knew the “Snowfall” actor before filming and praised him for helping her work through their intense scene.

“I have to give a lot of kudos to him as a man for making me as a woman feel comfortable, literally raw and naked,” Bailey added.

She said the steamy scene widens the scope for fans to watch “Swarm” and wonder, “You don’t know what you’re gonna get.”

“It look too real,” said one fan. Another added, “Not me clutching my invisible pearls….woow.”

“Swarm” is set in Houston, Texas, and follows a girl named Dre, portrayed by Dominique Fishback, whose love for a pop star turns into a dangerous obsession.

Bailey plays Dre’s sister, Marissa, who she described as “a big ball of sunshine, so you think.”

When the trailer dropped a few weeks ago, fans speculated that the story was modeled on Beyoncé Knowles’ fanbase, who consider themselves her “BeyHive.”

According to the showrunner, Janine Nabers, “Swarm” is a series that dramatizes actual events, although the main character is a fictional figure, and the making of the story involved two years of research between 2016-2018.

“The Beyoncé of it all I think just falls into the idea of the feeling that this pop star gives,” Nabers said. “The feeling of someone that is bigger than themselves that means something to Black America, that means something to Houston, a place where I’m from.”

Fans can watch “Swarm” now on Prime Video.