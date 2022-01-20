‘It is the Most Shallow, Most Disturbing Thing’: Chlöe Blasts People Who Try to Pit Her and Her Sister Halle Bailey Against Each Other

Chlöe Bailey revealed in a recent interview with Yahoo’s In the Know how she feels being compared to her younger sister Halle Bailey.

Chlöe and Halle rose to fame in 2011 after covering songs by other artists, including their mentor Beyoncé on YouTube. The duo was ultimately signed to the singer’s Parkwood Entertainment company in 2015 and has released two albums. The group Chlöe x Halle released “The Kids Are Alright” in 2018 and “Ungodly Hour” two years later. Their sophomore album earned the pair two Grammy nominations.

Chlöe Bailey (left) and Halle Bailey (right). (Photo: @chloexhalle/Instagram)



Since then, the sisters have been focusing on their solo careers. Chlöe is currently working on her solo debut album, while Halle is starring in the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid.”

In the Jan. 19 interview, Chlöe opened up about the downsides of entering the entertainment industry with her sister. The 23-year-old said in the publication’s January 2022 digital issue, “There were no downsides on our side. But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I.”

She added, “It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

As Chlöe’s comments began circulating on social media, many voiced that they agreed with the singer’s remarks because of how different each sister is. An individual went as far as to mention how happy they were that Chlöe finally addressed the comparison situation.

“Nothing to compare their unique & different in their own way.”

“Right that’s her sister. Y’all tryna tear them apart so bad. They both do different things BUT together and separately they are STILL those girls.”

“The internet is so divisive, LET them girls love and support one another the way their MAMA taught them too.”

“I’m really glad she addressed it, cuz y’all be getting bad with it fr.”

Among the positive responses, others brought up that the public won’t stop comparing the sisters despite Chlöe expressing her feelings. One wrote, “These girls are going to be the focus of comparisons constantly. It’s sad really because both of them are so pretty and talented and have so much to offer individually.”

Another said, “I love both of them for everything they bring as a group and separately. But people will always compare related or not! I’m glad that they have their bond. Hopefully, the comparisons never come between them! They are literally yin and yang, and it goes so perfectly.”

