‘Anything Negative I Did Not See’: ‘Swarm’ Star Chlöe Bailey Says She Had to Detach from Social Media After Controversy Over Her Sex Scene with Damson Idris

Last month, Chlöe Bailey received backlash for her sex scene with co-star Damson Idris in the series, “Swarm.”

Now, the “Have Mercy” singer recently revealed how detaching from social media and receiving a compliment from a notable Hollywood star helped boost her confidence as an actress despite the heavy criticism.

Chlöe Bailey says a compliment from Taraji P. Henson boosted her confidence as an actor (Photo:@chloebailey/Instagram)

Bailey stopped by the “Tamron Hall Show” on April 7 and discussed how removing Twitter gave her the ability to focus on her work rather than folks’ opinions.

“You wanna know the great thing about removing Twitter from your phone,” she asked Hall. “It’s that anything negative I did not see.”



She continued, “In turn, I was just proud of the work I did as an actress.”

While deleting Twitter gave Bailey a new sense of freedom, it was also her short conversation with Taraji P. Henson that positively affected her confidence as an actor.

“Let me tell you something that just boosted my confidence as an actress so much,” Bailey said told host Tamron Hall.

“A little earlier today, I saw the incredible Taraji P. Henson, and the first thing she said, she was like, ‘You were incredible in ‘Swarm,’ and she was like, ‘Keep going,’ and that just meant so much to me.”

The two ladies ran into each other backstage at the “Today” show after Bailey performed her newest single, “In Pieces,” which is titled after her first solo album.

Henson can be heard saying, “I just wanna tell you great job on Swarm baby. Really good job. I couldn’t let this moment go without giving you your props. You did a really good job sweetheart.”

Chloe Bailey and Taraji P. Henson meet at the @TODAYshow ❤️pic.twitter.com/XqWhKHKc23 — The Siren Source (@TheSirenSource) April 6, 2023

The heartwarming moment comes one month after Beyoncé’s mentee made headlines for her intimate scene with the British actor. Though both cast mates embarked on the steamy action, Bailey received the brunt of the backlash.

The “Fighting Temptations” actress also received support from her former “Grown-ish” co-star, Trevor Jackson, who advised her and her sister, Halle Bailey, to block out the haters.

“Being in the position that they’re in and under a microscope, every move they make, uh, can sometimes be unfair,” Jackson suggested. “But my advice to them is don’t pay attention to anything outside of yourself.”

Though the public has had a lot to say on Bailey’s character in the Donald Glover and Janine Nabers’ original series, she said playing Marissa “opened her love for acting.”

“That was really the first time I felt comfortable being raw and open,” Bailey explained. “I barely had any makeup on for it, I was just myself, I had my short locs.”

Fans can watch “Swarm” on Prime Video and also check out Bailey’s newest movie, “Praise This” on Peacock.