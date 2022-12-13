‘I’m Nobody Side B—H’:Yung Miami Calls Out DJ Akademiks After He Calls Her a ‘Side Chick’

Yung Miami showed fans the true meaning of her lyrics, “Act up you gon’ get snatched up” on Monday, Dec. 12, after DJ Akademiks decided to label Miami a side chick of Diddy’s following his recent baby announcement made on Twitter on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Diddy shocked the world and revealed having another child, tweeting, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest! — LOVE (@Diddy) December 10, 2022

Although Diddy and Miami both have stated they are in an open relationship, the “Gotta Move On” rapper’s news made Akademiks question Miami’s spot in her beau’s life.

In a series of tweets, the YouTuber wrote, “Diddy different… my N—-a done f—-d around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.”

Diddy different… my Nigga done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 10, 2022

Miami certainly did not find humor in Akademiks’ tweets, prompting her to proclaim that she is not nor will ever be a side chick.

Yung Miami, DJ Akademiks. (Photo: @yungmiami305/Instagram, @akademiks/Instagram)

“I’M NOBODY SIDE B—h LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—h!” She wrote.

I'M NOBODY SIDE BITCH LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don't come 2nd to no bitch! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

The mom of two also called out Akademiks, demanding that he keep her name out of his mouth.

“Akademiks my name ain’t d–k so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of N—a my uncle doing life sentences for B—H A– N—A!!!!!”

Akademiks my name ain't dick so keep it out your mouth!!! You the type of Nigga my uncle doing life sentences for BITCH ASS NIGGA!!!!! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 12, 2022

To no surprise, Akademiks did not comply with Miami’s wishes, but instead responded to her message by name-dropping her in a series of tweets he uploaded for all to see.

“Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that n—a go together real bad… that n—a had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment”

Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious.. u said u and that nigga go together real bad… that nigga had another baby wit another woman. u the side chick. dont get mad now. at least u get hella gifts. live ur life queen. Also u tell us ur business lol ofc we gon comment — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 12, 2022

While many were amused by the newfound enemies’ interactions, others were still taken aback by Diddy’s announcement and left wondering who his new baby’s mother is. Apparently, her identity has been uncovered.

Diddy and Dana Tran

TMZ reports California woman Dana Tran and Diddy are listed on a birth certificate as the parents of a baby girl born in Newport Beach, California, nearly two months. TMZ reported, “It’s unclear exactly when Diddy and Dana met, or the extent of their relationship.”



It was also confirmed by TMZ that their child was born on Oct. 15.

But, what does this mean for the City Girls rapper? Was her relationship with Diddy all a lie? Here’s a brief timeline of Yung Miami and Diddy’s relationship for fans who may be a little confused.

When Did Diddy and Yung Miami Start Dating?

Diddy and Yung Miami might’ve made their relationship official back in June after he appeared in the first episode of her new talk show, “Caresha Please,” but the two first began turning heads in June 2021 after the “Twerkulator” rapper uploaded a photo onto her Instagram that showed her and her Papi hand in hand.

Though the pair uploaded numerous flirtatious photos of each other on their respective Instagram pages, Diddy and Miami never confirmed they “go together” until June 9, 2022.

Miami put Diddy in the hot seat and asked, “what we is” where he stated, “we’re dating” and Miami responded that they go together “real bad.”

Diddy may have a new addition in his life, but it seems Miami’s place is secured.