‘Yung Miami Is Not My Side Chick’: Diddy Speaks Out Following DJ Akademiks Comments

Sean “Diddy” Combs made sure to set the record straight regarding his relationship with “City Girls” rapper Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee following recent claims made by YouTuber DJ Akademiks referring to her as the ‘90s rapper’s side chick due to him fathering a baby with another woman while in their reportedly open relationship.

Diddy and Yung Miami (Photo: @yungmiami/Instagram)

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Diddy denied a claim of Yung Miami being his side chick and also noted that his “Shawty Wop” is someone “very important and special” to him.

Tagging his boo thang, Diddy wrote, “@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be. She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

In a different tweet, Diddy stated not caring about the public’s opinion, however, he also suggested that if anyone were to ever do anything spiteful to Yung Miami, he’d be the first one to handle the situation with a conversation.

“So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE.”

So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I’m gonna to come to your house and we’re gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE. — LOVE (@Diddy) December 13, 2022

Diddy isn’t the only person close to Yung Miami who stood up for her against Akademiks. The rapper’s best friend, “Material Girl” artist Saucy Santana, went on Twitter where he bashed Akademiks for dragging the side chick conversation out longer than it needed to be.

Santana tweeted, “B–h a– N—a even if u was a blogger you dragging it… like you want a N—a to buy you a wig or get u pregnant or sumn. Loser a– N—a. Come outside!”

In addition to Diddy and Santana, former “grown-ish” castmate Luka Sabbat seemingly addressed the situation by tweeting a pattern of Akademiks only going back and forth with women.

“Why does dj akademiks only pick smoke with females.. I ain’t never see him keep that energy with another man.” Sabbat wrote.

In September, Akademiks was on the receiving of wrath from Toya Johnson and Atlanta native rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris after he decided to call Reginae Carter out of her name during one of his live streams on Twitch.

In a “The Breakfast Club” interview, Akademiks revealed having a conversation with both Johnson and T.I. about his choice of wording and noted he didn’t mean for it to come off in a derogatory way.