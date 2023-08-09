‘Akademiks Must Not Kno’: Erykah Badu Fans Race to Her Defense After DJ Akademiks Brings Up Her Kids’ Fathers In Rant Over 6-Year-Old Joke

DJ Akademiks is still reeling from his viral encounter with Erykah Badu. The Twitch personality was famously trolled by the singer six years ago when she made a guest appearance on the now-defunct show “Everyday Struggle.”

Throughout the one-hour sit-down, Adakemiks was caught between being starstruck and possibly flattered after Badu teased that he seemed familiar. The well-known gamer even pondered if their familiarity could have taken place in another spiritual realm or past life.

DJ Akademiks. Photo: Iamakademiks/Instagram. Erykah Badu Photo: Eerykahbadu/Instagram

Badu egged him on when she said that looking at Akademiks transported her back to childhood, making her want to eat cereal and hum melodies. But then the lightbulb went off. “You know who you look like?” she asked as she and Akademiks locked eyes. “You look like Jerry, the mouse from ‘Tom & Jerry.’ “

Fans said their exchange was “The most elaborate roast in history” and that “She basically called him a rat.” Another person said, “I loved that his ego thought she was flirting with him, only to discover she didn’t respect him at all.”

Akademiks apparently has not forgotten about the joke, and has been harboring some strong feelings about it for years. He was triggered during a recent livestream when a critic suggested Badu work her magic against him.

Renewed disdain for him cropped up after it was revealed he received pertinent details about Megan Thee Stallion‘s case against Torey Lanez from the Canadian artist’s team. On Aug. 8, Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after being found guilty of three felonies, including shooting the rapper in 2020.

Akademiks hit back, telling the troll to keep his name out of his mouth and that he was now on “really disrespectful time.” “I’ve never f—ked with Erykah Badu after she came on my show and SHE WAS trYING to be funny. B, I don’t f—k with you after that … B—ch you an old a— hoe who just keep getting f—ked by these young n—gas,” he said.

DJ Akademiks violates Erykah Badu over her trolling him on Everyday Struggle when she made a Tom and Jerry reference. pic.twitter.com/w3uOPHvpBD — K.P. 🇵🇷 (@1KingPrime) August 9, 2023

Obviously bothered by the incident, he continued, “B—ch came in here, waving all type of wands and s—t. I’m trying to be nice to you. Now I realize you was trying to play me for some clown. B—ch, f—k you, n—ga. How many rappers done ran through you?…How many young rappers you chase trying to f–k them too?”

He went as far as to call the singer a “c— rag” and called her out for having three children by three different men in his heated rant.

The “On & On” artist’s fans slammed him for the remarks that many deemed flagrant, with some saying “he violated” the songstress. “Akademiks talking s–t about Erykah Badu. He better stop playing before she turn his a– into Jerry the Mouse fr,” wrote one person.

A second said, “Akademiks disrespecting at erykah badu 5 years later is crazy.”

“Akademiks is still mad Erykah Badu compared him to Jerry,” wrote another user.

A fourth comment stated, “Akademiks must not kno one of Erykah Badu baby daddies out the projects.”

The Neo-soul songstress shares her son Seven with André 3000, daughter Puma with The D.O.C., and daughter Mars with producer Jay Electronica. At the time of this report, neither Badu nor her outspoken loved ones, Puma and D.O.C., have addressed Akademiks’ tirade.