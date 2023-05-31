‘Diddy…Check Ya Gyal’: DJ Akademiks Calls Out Yung Miami Weeks After She Called Him a ‘Naughty Word,’ Accuses the ‘Untalented’ Rapper of ‘Pimping Men’

The buried animosity between Yung Miami and DJ Akademiks reignited after the YouTube blogger shared some choice words about the City Girls rapper.

A video clip from Akademiks recent live stream on Twitch has fans gasping after he mouthed off about her relationship with Diddy and addressed her previous statements about him.

DJ Akademiks reignites with Yung Miami after implying that she’s a talentless artist who pimps men. (Photos: @iamakademiks/Instagram; @yungmiami305/Instagram)

“Yung Miami is to me a clown,” he said in a video shared online. He called her a talentless “one-trick pony” whose only skill is scamming men.

“The only active talent is to be like ‘Yo, I’m pimping these dudes out.’ While you come out in interviews and you’re crying,” he continued in his rant.

Akademiks then implied that the “Act Up” rapper begged her “Papi” to come to her defense after he labeled her as Diddy’s “side chick” back in December.

The 32-year-old proceeded to aim his following comments at Diddy, urging the music mogul to tame his “Shawty Wop.”

“Diddy, the only reason why I’m going back in on her, I heard her say on some show … she tried to call me a very naughty word,” he explained before putting on a Jamaican accent.

“Diddy…respect to you, but check ya gyal, ye see me?”

Earlier this month, Yung Miami referred to Akademiks as a “batty boy,” which is a derogatory Jamaican slang term for a homosexual man. During an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” the 29-year-old also proceeded to tell Lee, “F–k him,” when asked to share her thoughts about Akademiks.

“He got a big platform. He just uses it for the wrong reasons,” she stated. “The problem that I have with him is he like to pick on females. I don’t think that’s cool.”

it’s yung miami calling akademiks a batty boy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — DaDa 🫀 (@imdavonelijah) May 30, 2023

The Neighborhood Talk shared a clip from Akademiks’ live stream on Instagram, where she responded in the comment section asking fans, “DID I LIE?”

Many found themselves split between siding with Miami or AK’s attack on women, including one user who said, “I mean we all don’t like him but he’s not lying let’s be real for a second.”



Another comment read, “I don’t follow him but everytime he’s in the blogs, it’s over women that he talks about. Does he focus on females or what!? What does he do? Bc I thought DJ’s played music?”

It’s been nearly six months since Akademiks and Yung Miami first took jabs at each other after Diddy revealed fathering a seventh child with another woman while being romantically linked to the “Where The Bag At” artist.

Once news broke about him impregnating another woman, an astounded Akademiks decided to share a few thoughts about the matter.

He said, “Diddy different… my N—a done f—d around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.”



His tweet was met with by a furious Yung Miami who clapped back, “I’M NOBODY SIDE B—H LETS JUST MAKE THIS CLEAR ON THIS GOOD MONDAY! I don’t come 2nd to no b—h!”



Their exchange became so heated that Diddy intervened to discuss his relationship status with Miami.

“@yungmiami305 is not my side chick,” Puffy wrote. “Never has been, never will be, She’s very important and special to me, and I don’t play about my Shawty Wop. I don’t discuss things on the internet and I will not start today.”

Akademiks and Yung Miami’s reignited beef follows the release of Diddy’s new song, “Act Bad,” which features the City Girls and rapper Fabolous.