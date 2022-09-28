‘Keep My Daughter Name Out Your Mouth’: Toya Johnson and T.I. Had a Few Words for DJ Akademiks After the YouTuber Called Reginae Carter a ‘B—h,’ He Responds

YouTuber DJ Akademiks has some explaining to do after he called Reginae Carter a “b–” in his recent podcast, “Off the Record with DJ Akademiks.” The video circulated around social media all the way back to Johnson’s mother, Toya Johnson, and rapper, T.I., who’s like an uncle to Reginae. Both expressed displeasure with his comment.

In his podcast, the 31-year-old began to discuss Carter going from dating rapper YFN Lucci to dating popular YouTuber Armon Warren. Akademiks insinuated the 23-year-old loved “hood n—s” until Lucci was reportedly charged in a December 2020 shooting in which a man died.

Reginae Carter and Toya Johnson (L) and T.I. @toyajohnson/ Instagram @troubleman31/ Instagram

Akademiks had this to say: “You know these b—, wait let me not call her a b— you know when these chicks be like yo they love a hood n—a of course they love a hood n—a until that n—a facing 25 to life, everything was good with him until she realized that n—a caught a RICO.”

He also had words about the relationship with Warren, calling him “more feminine than her.”

The hip-hop commentator might have quickly corrected himself when mentioning Carter, however, the aspiring actress’ mother still had some words for him on Instagram.

Johnson uploaded a post, that she later deleted, where she called out Akademiks for using foul language and directing it at her daughter. “@akademiks I can’t stand men that do b—- s—. Keep my daughter name out your mouth. Clout chasing is at an all time high. Let her live her 23 yr old life. Worry about you and yours. Thanks.”

The mom of two also tagged Akademiks in her caption as she wrote, “I hate when I let people take me out my character but one thing about it I don’t play about my kids. @akademiks stop playing with my child. You to grown to be worrying about what a 23 year old doing.”

She continued, “Calling her a b— and all that other s— is not cool. You men are worst than females and this s– is getting out of hand.”



Johnson wasn’t the only loved one who had something to about the situation. In an Instagram live that was initially meant to show him celebrating his birthday, T.I. stopped his celebration and called out Akademiks, stating he would “love to have a word with him.”



The “Whatever You Like” rapper did exactly what he liked and put a call out to the YouTuber, however T.I. reportedly has yet to receive a response. During his live discussing Akademiks’ choice of words, T.I. made sure to note that Carter was off limits in any situation or conversation.

He said in his live, “Hopefully we can communicate our way into a positive resolution. But Reginae under the umbrella, she covered. That’s our business, so, I would love to have a word, see if we can communicate ourselves to a positive resolution. ‘Cuz certain s— it’s, you know, it’s avoidable. Not worth the trouble.”



Many fans decided to read between the lines in T.I’s message and interpreted an idea of what he really meant to say.

“Why does it sound like he’s politely saying, ‘catch me outside’”



“They definitely stepping for Reginae, okay!”



“In other words, play with someone safer!”

Although Akademiks has not yet responded to T.I. he has responded to the backlash he faced with Carter. In a recent “The Breakfast Club” interview during the 17-minute mark, Akademiks said he “did say the B-word, and I retracted it one second later. I said, ‘I shouldn’t say that because her name was slightly associated with it’.”

As the interview progressed, Akademiks, Charlamagne tha God, and DJ Envy began to discuss the B-word and when it’s appropriate to use.

While the three men talked about the topic, Charlamagne brought up Johnson calling Akademiks a “b—h” in which the YouTuber claimed, “She said ‘Don’t talk about my child like that’ but I’m like you talking about my mama’s child.”

Neither Johnson nor Carter have commented more since Akademiks’ interview.