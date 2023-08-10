‘You Didn’t Lie Queen’: Erykah Badu Fires Back at DJ Akademiks After He Blasted the Singer Online for Comparing Him to a Mouse

Erykah Badu gets the final laugh after she hits back at DJ Akademiks‘ misogynistic rant, where he addressed something she said years ago.

Still mad that she referred to him as a mouse on his show, the former “Everyday Struggle” host was triggered after a critic made a comment about her appearance during his recent Twitch live stream.

Erykah Badu trolled DK Akademiks during her 2017 appearance on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle.” (Photo:”Everyday Struggle”/ YouTube)

“B—ch came in here, waving all type of wands and s—t. I’m trying to be nice to you. Now I realize you was trying to play me for some clown. B—ch, f—k you, n—ga. How many rappers done ran through you?…How many young rappers you chase trying to f–k them too?”

The neo-soul singer caught wind of his harsh words and fired back with her own rhetoric based on a “valuable lesson” she learned today.

“You have to really be careful what you think and what you say out here,” said Badu in an Instagram video. “I learned today that something I said five years ago — and just when we all laughed — actually triggered someone’s deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while, and it hurt them so bad. Had him out in the streets acting real p—y. And in honor of that, let’s go.”

She then pulled out some of her special edition “Badu P—y.: Biggest P—y Energy” from her incense collection. It features the mouse from “Tom & Jerry” on the cover, which has sold out since its release at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“You know it’s a rare and limited supply. They be talking about it everywhere. Now you can smell it. Peace,” Badu continued.

Badu Pussy Just went live ! Limited supply . https://t.co/uvvYTPmXIB pic.twitter.com/mNezkdirvE — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) August 9, 2023

Fans in the comment section applauded her clap back at Akaldemiks, who is viewed as a polarizing figure known for staying things for shock or clickbait value. He’s pissed off a lot of rappers, artists, and other major players in the hip-hop industry and the Black community. Here’s what fans had to say.

“He still looks like Jerry. You didn’t lie, queen. Eff him.”

“He better quit playing with the queen @erykahbadu , she’s really connected with the universe…”

“I LOVE YOU MOMMA! A fucking class act!”

“And this is why I love you lol”

“If she really wanted to she has solid folks that will check him. But I love how she turned it into $$$.”

DJ Akademiks talking reckless about Erykah Badu like she can’t put a spell on him and turn him into Jerry from Tom & Jerry FORREAL is crazy 🪄🤷🏾‍♂️👦🏿🪄🐭🐁🪤 pic.twitter.com/B2qfewhyQR — DJ Jay Erica (@DJJAYERICA) August 9, 2023

Badu seemingly trolled Akademiks in the reported 2017 sit-down with Akademiks, Joe Budden, and Nadeska Alexis. During the interview, she said looking at Akademiks gave her “nostalgia” and made her think of “Lucky Charms” cereal.

“Everything she says has this sexual undertone,” Budden chimed in, which Badu denied. She then began humming the melody to the theme song for “Tom & Jerry,” though no one caught on.

“We gon’ have to figure it out off camera. You gon to have to read my palm here or some s—t,” said Akademiks before

“You look like Jerry. The mouse from Tom & Jerry,” she told the conversational host, and everyone laugh.

It’s clear Akademiks is no match to the Queen as most on social media sided with Badu.