Erykah Badu Responds After Beyoncé Seemingly Fuels Beef While Name-Dropping André 3000 During iHeart Awards ‘Innovator’ Acceptance Speech

The fire that is keeping mutters of the suspected feud between Beyoncé and Erykah Badu a hot topic just went up a notch in temperature.

“Cowboy Carter” mentioned one of her fellow Texan’s exes in her Innovator Award speech at the 2014 iHeart Music Awards on April 1, leaving social media in a frenzy awaiting the “Call Tyrone” singer’s response.

Beyoncé first began stating, “Innovation starts with the dream, but then you have to execute that dream, and the road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible.”

Erykah Badu (L) seemingly hits back at Beyoncé (R) for mentioning her son's father, André 3000, (M) during awards speech.

“Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength,” she continued, before sharing her hope that the industry will become more open to the “joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art with no preconceived notions.”

The Recording Academy’s most-decorated artist then dedicated the award to those she reveres as fellow innovators for their sacrifices and “dauntless spirits” who defied the labels placed upon them.

Those individuals, in the order she listed, are: Rosetta Tharpe, Miss Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Stevie Wonder, André 3000, Tina Turner, and Michael Jackson. The mention of André piqued the curiosity of more than a few people.

André and Badu dated in the 1990s and share a child together, their adult son, Seven, 25. He has also been a frequent collaborator of Beyoncé’s, having provided a verse on “Party” (2011) as well as “Flawless” (2013).

A recently resurfaced video also showed him smitten with the singer as she performed “Me, Myself, and I” more than two decades ago.

André also revealed that he sought her permission when naming “Ninety Three ’Til Infinity And Beyoncé” from his album “New Blue Sun,” which doesn’t feature lyrics, just him playing various flutes.

The eclectically soulful half of Outkast told NPR, “I actually had to clear it. I had to call. And thanks, Jay! I text him, I was like, ‘Hey man, can you ask Beyoncé? I know I got this clearance thing coming through for this song.’ And I explained to him how I used it.”

Reactions to the award show moment included one person writing, “Andre 3K getting that shoutout from her might make Erykah have an aneurysm,” as well as a second individual who commented, “Erykah eye twitching knowing how 3 stacks love beyonce.”

While a third person remarked, “Y’all notice how beyonce shouted out Andre 3k in her acceptance speech, to make erykah mad for mentioning Jay z last week.”

Erykah Badu clocked Beyoncé shouting out her ex André 3000 before highlighting white country music innovator Pete Drake. (Photos: Erykahbadu/Instagram.)

The speech shoutout did not go over Badu’s head, as she reshared a post of it in her Instagram Story on April 2, along with “ASEO,” though it is unclear what the acronym signifies to her. She also posted a 1961 clip of Pete Steve, a white musician known for playing the “talking steel guitar” in country music — which is oddly timed considering Beyoncé’s foray into the genre was met with pushback and controversy.

Most recently, the “Bag Lady” artist roused some uproar when people assumed she was taking shots at Beyoncé for rocking Fulani braids and beads for the “Cowboy Carter” cover artwork. She even brought the singer’s husband into the fold as the hive hit her up for the offense. “To Jay Z . Say somethin Jay. You gone let this woman and these bees do this to me ??” she tweeted.

The proud Houstonian’s longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure, addressed the hair debacle, though without naming Badu, with a video montage of Beyoncé wearing braids throughout her entire professional career. “She slays. She slays. Now. Then. Always. act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 #criticswithoutcredentials,” wrote Noel-Schure.

The Destiny’s Child breakout star has been on Badu’s radar off and on since July 2023, when the neo-soul songstress seemingly called her out by sharing a photo of Beyoncé in an oversized hat during the “Renaissance World Tour” with the caption “Hmm.”

She followed up with a post of herself wearing a similar hat and wrote, “I guess I’m everybody stylist.” The BeyHive picked up on the threat to their queen and were quick to get in formation to defend her against claims of copying Badu’s swag.

But that swarm did not stop her from taking a jab at her industry colleague and her supporters months later, in September. This time around, Badu slighted concert attendees who obliged Beyoncé’s wishes by dressing in opulent silver outfits when she compared them to the Tin Man from “The Wizard of Oz.”

She was stung again. Even the entertainer, who rarely offers responses to controversy, gave the Dallas native extra attention when she replaced Lizzo and Kelly Rowland’s names in the lyrics for “BREAK MY SOUL.” The original lyrics offer a single mention of Badu as opposed to the three she received during the Foxborough, Massachusetts, performance.

Whether Badu is purposely trolling the pop star and her fan base or simply loves the sweet nectar of a feud no one really knew about until last year is unknown. But one thing is for certain, fans are keeping a watchful eye on the two artists.