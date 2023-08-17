‘That’s Not Who I Am Internally’: Blac Chyna Feels Like a ‘Beautiful Woman’ After Having Her ‘Boobs, Big Butt and Big Lips’ Removed

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, is getting real about her choice to reverse all of her cosmetic surgeries.

In recent months, the model documented her makeunder process, which included the removal of her butt and boob implants, lip and face fillers, and lasering off a demonic tattoo.

Blac Chyna says her cosmetic surgery didn’t accurately depict who she was ‘internally.’ (Pictured: @blacchyna/Instagram)

Now she’s candidly expressing how her Coke bottle figure didn’t accurately represent who she was within.

In an on-camera interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the former video vixen expressed that from her procedures she gained attention from others who judged her based on her outward appearance.

“You have to think about it like this whatever we put on the outside is the first thing we… I could look at you and like make any assumption, right, until you start speaking to me,” White said.

She continued, “So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance you know I want you to see like okay this is a well-rounded woman. You know what I mean, not with okay these type of boobs and a big butt and the big lips and it’s just like ‘Ahh!’ And then put me in this category when that’s really not who I am internally.”

Checkout This Epic Throwback Photo Of Blac Chyna Before The Surgery And Fame https://t.co/l8mvcQ0PSO pic.twitter.com/rf260qslg6 — Achonu (@EzekielAtqbo) July 15, 2017

White agreed with the interviewer, who stated that she now sees herself as a “beautiful woman.” She confessed that her accentuated look was all a part of a “trend” that inspired many women to follow behind in her footsteps.

“It was always something to set a trend,” she said. “Even from my cheek piercings that I had all the girls went and got that. Then I used to have like the super low bangs, and all the girls loved that. You know what I mean?”

The mother of two also discussed being in the process of removing her Baphomet tattoo due to the “energy” it was attracting to her.

“It was definitely something personal and like, like I said earlier like it felt as though like it was attracting the wrong energy to me… on me,” explained White.

Now, the 35-year-old’s newfound “energy shift” has reportedly caused her to become more still and less reactive. “I’m more calm, like I’m way more calm. I’m like ‘Wow, I’m calm,’ ” she joked.

White added, “I feel like my spirit is like way more sensitive. Like I find myself like way more emotional than like normal.” She also suggested that this personal change allowed her to become more observant.

“If I see something I kind of like, like really look at it from another view, not my own personal view.”

The ex-girlfriend of rapper Tyga and reality TV star Rob Kardashian has been vocal about her reversal surgeries and has taken fans along on the process. She also has spoken to several other outlets about the inspiration behind her drastic decision.

