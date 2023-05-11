‘You Look Good’:  Blac Chyna Shows Off Her Snatched Figure In New Photos Since Reversing Her Plastic Surgery

Blac Chyna is giving fellow girls a run for their money after stepping out in a new look hours before her 35th birthday.

She has undergone a major transformation since reversing her plastic surgery over the past few months. But her latest look has fans turning heads.

In the wee hours of May 11, the model, who goes by her birth name of Angela Renée White, shared a series of photos. Several were taken both in front of a black Rolls Royce car and in the driver’s seat.

Blac Chyna poses ahead of her 35th birthday. (Photos: @blacchyna/Instagram.)

“Playing dress up….Sample size,” she wrote in her caption. “Now so just gotta master my cat walk.”

In the photos, White can be seen wearing a custom black dress from Italian fashion designer Mélique Street. The ensemble features a red sleeve with a pointed, padded right shoulder and a pink stripe across her chest that cascaded down her left sleeve. The dress had a high slit that stopped right after her hip, displaying a large tattoo on her right thigh.

Her hair was slicked back with one curl gelled to her forehead. She went for a dramatic makeup look, wearing a red-winged liner around her eyes.

Fans in the comments section left an array of fire and heart-eye emojis as they continued marveling over White’s birthday look.

“You look good.

“You look stunning.”

“She fine fine.”

“Angie a hot girl woman to be exact.”

“Happy Birthday Angela.”

However, a few critics felt her birthday look mirrors what she wore before her major life transformation.

One said, “You can be more clothed and be actually sexier, looks like you are going back to your old self. Not cool.”

The end of White’s collage featured five quotes in black and white that reflect her newfound transformation. Some read, ”Don’t tell people your plans. Show them your results” and “The 3 C’s in life: choice, chance, change. You must make the choice, to take the chance, if you want anything in life to change.”

In response, one said, “The quotes after your pictures are the best. Thanks for sharing them.”

Blac Chyna deleted her Onlyfans that was bringing in millions, got baptized, changed her name, removed her implants/fillers & got her demonic tattoos removed. pic.twitter.com/HWWZ3nLKeQ — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) March 27, 2023

White has been on her healing journey for over a year since she was baptized on her 34th birthday last May. Since then, the mom of two has removed a demonic thigh tattoo and deleted her lucrative OnlyFans page.

But fans noticed a real change once she began removing the plastic surgery she received at just 19 years old. After dissolving her face fillers and removing her breast and butt injections, fans have complimented her “glow up” as she continues with her journey.