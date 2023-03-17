‘I Noticed an Immediate Difference’: Fans Say Blac Chyna Looks Almost Unrecognizable After Dissolving Her Face Fillers Following Breast and Butt Reduction

Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is rebranding herself, and she’s loving every bit of it.

On Wednesday, the reality star uploaded an 8-minute video on her Instagram page where she is seen getting her face fillers removed.

Blac Chyna gets her facial fillers removed (@blacchyna/Instagram)

“I wanna dissolve all of it,” Chyna said to the doctor, “back to the bassline.”

When asked what inspired her to make this change, the 34-year-old explained that she has “outgrown” fillers and wants to get back to her original self.

“I’m tired of the look. It’s just not flattering, it’s just not what I look like,” she added. It like totally changed my face, I’m ready to get back to Angela. Like, Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, you know what I mean. And I feel like I’ve outgrown that and it’s just time for like a change.”

The “Rob & Chyna” star confessed that she believed the face fillers plus makeup contour made her look like the horror movie character “Jigsaw.” Contour is the act of sculpting a specific area on a person’s body to create an accentuated look.

“It would be even more dramatic,” she said, “I’m just ready to take it out.”

Chyna’s process to a more natural look included several needles poking her face, and “The Black Hamptons” star didn’t flinch.

After the process was finished, the model was all smiles as she thanked the doctors for helping her on this new excursion.

“I’m on my journey right now, and I just want to start fresh, clean,” Chyna said in her video.

The OG Instagram influencer received an enormous amount of love under her video from fans who applauded her for being vocal about her latest changes.

“Proud of you for your transparency”



“I love this new journey you’re on”



“You look so beautiful ! I noticed an immediate difference :)”

Chyna has been very open about the reverse work she has gotten done over the past few weeks.

Idc what anybody says… Blac Chyna is fine as HELL!!! Anything against that statement, you’re just being a hater. pic.twitter.com/jTxxxtwHpH — izzy (@izellwatkins) March 6, 2023

The mom of two recently received a butt and breast reduction and stopped wearing stiletto nails because “they no longer serve my purpose,” she said in an expired Instagram Story upload.

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, Chyna revealed that she was done with creating content for her OnlyFans account.

“I’m just changing everything about me,” she told Lee.

In addition to all of these changes, Chyna also shaved her head bald before 2022 came to a close. It looks like she has been in the process of rebranding herself for quite some time.