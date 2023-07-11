‘Keke Should Have Been Like This’: Fans Applaud Winnie Harlow at How She Stops Usher from Trying to ‘Break Up’ Her Happy Home Amid Keke Palmer Concert Drama

Winnie Harlow is winning over fans after she narrowly dodged having the spotlight put on her at one of Usher’s Las Vegas residency concerts.

The R&B crooner’s must-see show has been all the rage for over a year, but especially in recent days after Keke Palmer and a group of girl friends copped tickets to the show. The “Nope” actress found herself up close and personal with Usher as he sang “There Goes My Baby” to her.

(Left) Winnie Harlow with boyfriend Kyle Kuzma. (Right) Keke Palmer and Usher. (Photos: @winnieharlow/Instagram, @theshaderoom/Instagram)

Video of the interaction did not fare well with her son’s father, Darius Jackson, who publicly criticized her sexy attire. Palmer, 29, wore a black thong bodysuit with a sheer overlay. Jackson fired off two tweets, one of which stated, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”

A multi-day media frenzy ensued, polarizing people who thought Jackson, Palmer, and Usher were all villains in the situation.

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God also jokingly chimed in on the banter. He joked that Usher was “scouting on a straight search and destroy mission, looking for women to find so he can pull them out of the crowd and serenade them and destroy their households.”

Harlow attended the show with her boyfriend, Washington Wizards player Kyle Kuzma, days after Palmer’s debacle. As Usher sought out a special lady she hopped into Kuzma’s lap.

Usher responded with a smile and stated, “You chose,” before he continued singing and made his way to another section of the audience. Since footage of the foiled one-on-one moment made its way online, people have had plenty to say.

Usher was about to come sing to Winnie Harlow and she hopped in her man (Kyle Kuzma) lap. 😭 pic.twitter.com/NpmSqHA3Md — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) July 9, 2023

“Usher out here tryna break up homes,” wrote one person.

“Don’t leave your girl round me” – Usher…he literally told y’all,” wrote a second individual. And then, there were several more comments applauding Harlow for not getting caught up the singer. A few of them wrote:

Keke should have done this 😭🤣🤷🏿‍♂️ but hey “it’s usher, she had no choice” 😭 https://t.co/0avsXCRCmi — Laugh Now, Kry Later (@NatKingCobra_) July 9, 2023

“A woman that actually likes and respects her man Love to see it.”

“I knew Winnie was a good one.”

“Every celebrity that’s been there after Keke has silently been on Keke’s baby daddy side.”

One fan who shared a video of Saweetie also dodging Usher’s antics, wrote, “Keke should have done this but hey “it’s usher, she had no choice.”

Palmer seemingly addressed the controversy when she released an “I’m A Motha” shirt to her online store.