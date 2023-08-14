‘He At Least 30’: Fans Are Taken Aback By How Much Jennifer Hudson’s Son Has Grown, Songstress Celebrates His 14th Birthday

Jennifer Hudson’s birthday tribute to her son, David Otunga Jr., derailed once fans realized just how much the teenager has grown.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, the EGOT winner shared a video on Instagram, showing her serenading her only child with the “Happy Birthday” jingle.

“What’s happening?” Hudson asked David, who can be seen throwing around a basketball inside their home.

She then asked her child why he was wearing a red T-shirt with the number “13” written over it. “Ain’t you 14 today?” she said.

“Yeah, this the shirt I wore a year ago today,” he responded. “How old are you today?” Hudson questioned.

“Fourteen now,” David said to which Hudson responded with “Oh my God.” She then broke into a song wishing her son a happy birthday before the video closed.

Jennifer Hudson’s birthday tribute to her 14-year-old son derails when fans notice how big he’s gotten. (Pictured: @iamjhud/Instagram)

“Team Jhud can yal pls help me wish my kid DOJ a very happy 14th BIRTHDAY today ! Wow yal wow , I can not believe that I now have a 14 yr old !!!!” Hudson’s caption read. “God is so good !!!! Time to celebrate !!! #proudmom.”

As of this writing, Hudson’s video attained more than 962,000 plays with more than 141,000 likes and over 7,800 comments. Though there were several commenters who wished David a “happy birthday;” the majority of the comments seemed rather shocked at how big the teenager has become.

“S–t he at least 30.”

“He don’t even look like the same kid! I had to read the caption 2x to believe it! Whoa! Wishing your son a very happy birthday! God Bless!”



“Nah. He can’t be 14, he too ripped for his age.”

“He’s literally turning into a man right before our eyes … from 12 to 24… he done manned up .. congrats … and happy birthday.”

“Now who is that?? Where is lil david ? happy birthday Prince!!! Keep shining – you are a growing stAR.”

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga welcomed their son in 2009, David Otunga Jr., a year after they got engaged. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for March of Dimes)

Jennifer Hudson’s son is in high school now and I felt like someone just told me to go turn on the heating pad for my back. — Jon Paul, EdD (They/Them/Tired)🏳️‍🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) June 4, 2023

Hudson shares her 14-year-old son with her ex-fiancé and former WWE wrestler, David Otunga. The two began dating in 2007, but broke off their engagement in 2017. Since then, Hudson has found herself being romantically tied to “The Light” rapper Common.

They first ignited dating rumors after they were spotted out enjoying a romantic dinner date in Philadelphia last July. Though neither one has publicly confirmed or denied the allegations, both actors have voiced their appreciation for the other in various interviews.

Hudson has also publicly gushed over the love she has for her son in several interviews but mostly on her daytime talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”