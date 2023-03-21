‘Literally Got Goosebumps’: Jennifer Hudson Takes Fans ‘to Church’ Singing Text Messages from Parents After Confessing She Checks Her 13-Year-Old Son’s Text Messages

Jennifer Hudson is a multi-hyphenate star, but she’s also a mother first.

The EGOT winner was the latest guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and discussed what it is like raising her 13-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-fiancé David Otunga.

Jennifer Hudson and her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., at his 13th birthday party. (Photo: @iamjhud/Instagram)

While talking to Kimmel, Hudson was not shy in admitting that she checks the cell phone of her child, David Daniel Otunga Jr.

“Yes I’m mama hood; I’mma check that phone,” she told the nighttime talk-show host.

When asked what kind of texts she sends to her son, Hudson acknowledged, in line with a comment made by Kimmel, that she sometimes sends “long confusing” text messages to her son.

“I think every mom does that, right?” said the singer.

Hudson’s experiences with motherhood and performing in front of a crowd prompted Kimmel to ask the “Dreamgirls” star to read “real texts” from his staffers who are parents and work behind the scenes of his show.

“I was wondering if you would be so kind to put some of these, again real texts, to music,” the 55-year-old asked.

Hudson took the audience to church as she created on-the-spot lyrics using Kimmel employee text messages about laundry, socks, Netflix and more.

jennifer hudson’s voice has me in a chokehold every single time. HOW do you sing with your entire soul like that!!! — 𝕛𝕦𝕤𝕥 𝕒 𝕘𝕚𝕣𝕝🧍🏾‍♀️ (@8thhousediaries) March 20, 2023

During her performance, Hudson deservingly received loads of applause from audience members and from the television show host himself.

“I can’t believe you finished seventh; that’s ridiculous,” Kimmel said.

In 2004, Hudson rose to fame after appearing on season three of the competitive singing series “American Idol.” The 41-year-old star was a powerhouse on the show and made it to the top seven before she was eliminated.

It was shocking to many, however, another beloved vocalist, Fantasia Barrino, ended up winning that season.

Hudon’s comical bit with Kimmel received positive feedback from fans on YouTube, who were amazed at her ability to capture a crowd with her voice without singing an actual song.

“Proof that Jennifer can sing ANYTHING and I would listen, enthralled every time.”



“Jennifer Hudson is amazing. I literally got goosebumps from her singing text messages about laundry! Ha ha ha!”



“Damnnnn! She is just outrageously talented.”



“JHUD TOOK US TO CHURCH WITH THESE TEXTS AND YES THIS IS ALL CAPS.”

Hudson first received her well-deserved flowers in 2007, after winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 79th Academy Awards for her performance as Effie White in the 2006 film “Dreamgirls.”

In addition to an Oscar, Hudson also was awarded a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the 64th Golden Globe Awards.

The actress won a Daytime Emmy Award for “Baba Yaga” in 2021 and officially joined the EGOT group in 2022, after taking home a Tony Award for producing the Broadway play “A Strange Loop.”