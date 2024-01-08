‘M2M’ Star Lateasha Lunceford Fires Off with ‘Distasteful’ Remark About Dr. Heavenly’s Deceased Mother During Heated Argument on Live

Phaedra Parks had to cut her live session on Instagram short after her “Married to Medicine” co-stars Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford and Dr. Heavenly Kimes went at it online.

“Married to Medicine” newbie Lateasha Lunceford makes foul remark about co-star, Dr. Heavenly’s deceased mother. (Photos: @therealsweet_tea/Instagram; Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Since joining the show for season 10, Parks typically hops on Instagram Live to discuss and watch the most recent episode that aired with her co-stars. Fans enjoy the nearly two-hour conversations as they unpack what viewers already saw on their television.

This week, the conversation was shortened to 41 minutes due to the heated tension between Heavenly and Lateasha this season. Things quickly went left as the two threw jabs at each other’s personal lives while Toya Bush-Harris watched for her enjoyment.

“Got to hell,” said Heavenly in a viral clip circulating online. “Damn the show to hell, f–k the show.”

Lateasha can be heard saying “yo mama there” as she leans into the camera. Further taunting Heavenly, she added, “Don’t play with me.”

A shocked Heavenly looked confused as she said, “My mama is dead, Come on, now, let’s not do that.”

Phaedra chimed in telling the ladies to “behave,” but neither took heed to her attempts to defuse their argument.

Fans online were pretty upset that Lateasha would bring up Heavenly’s deceased mother, who passed nearly one year ago, which she revealed in a Jan. 12 Instagram post. In her caption, she thanked everyone for checking on her, including Webb and Dr. Jackie Walters who paid her a visit at home.

“Talking about someone a dead mother is weird I don’t like this new girl,” wrote one person on X. Another said, “I would love to lose my license if I was Dr. Heavenly. Sweet Tea would have to see these hands talking about my dead mother.”

A third said, “Tea started it before Heavenly even got on the live tho & talking about dead mothers is distasteful in the least. I really wish I knew why the hell she on the show.”

Tea started it before Heavenly even got on the live tho & talking about dead mothers is distasteful in the least. I really wish I knew why the hell she on the show. — Fire & Desire. (@Tea_air_raaaa) January 8, 2024

Elsewhere during the Live, Heavenly mocked Lateasha’s recent marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford, who was previously on the show as the husband of Quad Webb.

“I been married for 30 years, I been with my man 30 years, you just got a man,” she said, “and Quadd can take him tomorrow, let’s not f-ck with that.”

In another clip from the Live, Heavenly told Lateasha, “You old, you 32 and you look older than us. … I can have kids.”

The kids’ remarks could likely stem from Lateasha, who had a meeting with a specialist referred to by her “M2M” co-star and OB-GYN Dr. Simone Whitmore on the episode that aired on Sunday, Jan. 7.

In her confessional, Lateasha explained that she had been having severe pains on her ovaries and she had concerns since she and Dr. G are preparing to have their first child.

She broke down after the doctor informed her that she has fibroids and that she may have endometriosis-related cysts based on reading images and x-rays from her medical chart. The doctor admitted she would “have some challenges” getting pregnant, but it wasn’t impossible.

“You put on a white coat every f—-g day and don’t know what the f–k endometriosis is, you dumb b—h,” said Lateasha.

Dr. Heavenly yelled over her saying, “I’ve done it three times, let me help you. You don’t know anything.”

If you’ve been keeping up with season 10 of “M2M,” Lateasha’s introduction to the group of ladies hasn’t been the smoothest transition. Heavenly has made a series of remarks or jokes about Lateasha living in the same house her now-husband lived in with his ex-wife Quad.

Quad and Dr. G were married from 2012-2019, but Heavenly often jokes about the two reuniting at the expense of causing Lateasha to be embarrassed among the other ladies as they get to know her.

Lateasha is no saint, as she has fired back at her remarks, including exposing the time Heavenly allegedly hit her husband with a frying pan, making this claim after discovering more foul things Heavenly said about her marriage to Dr. G. She has also explained that she felt Heavenly was jealous of her and how she was being used as a punching bag on behalf of her dear friend Webb.

However, fans have called Heavenly “messy” all season for appearing to be friends with Webb one moment and then slamming their friendship when around the other ladies.

Find out what happens on the next episode of “Married to Medicine,” airing Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. EST only on Bravo.