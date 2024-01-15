Dr. Heavenly Kimes Accused of ‘Mocking’ Women Struggling with Infertility, Says Her Deceased Mother Has a Better Chance of Conceiving Than LaTeasha ‘Sweet Tea’ Lunceford

“Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is clapping back at LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford in a recent interview with YouTuber Carlos King. The reality star made a snide comment regarding Lunceford having a child following the ladies’ tense exchange during a recent Instagram live.

Kimes was responding to a comment made by Lunceford when she told her co-star to “go to hell.” Lunceford replied, “yo mama there” as Kimes clapped back, “My mama is dead, Come on, now, let’s not do that.”

After a clip from her recent interview with King surfaced online, fans accused Kimes of mocking women with infertility issues when she said her mother has a better chance of conceiving than Lunceford.

Dr. Heavenly (left) and LaTeasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford (right). (Photos: “Watch What Happens Live” screenshot/YouTube, @therealsweet_tea/Instagram)

Lunceford, 32, married her husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford last April, and based on the most recent episode that aired on Sunday, Jan. 7, the two are trying to have a child. Gregory Lunceford is the ex-husband of “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb. The duo divorced in 2018.

The newlywed recently learned that conceiving a child could be a “challenge” for her due to endometriosis-related cysts.

King referenced Lunceford’s comment about Kimes’ deceased mother, and the good dentist replied that her mom was more likely to have a baby than Lunceford.

“My mama has a better chance of having a baby than she do. In hell,” said Kimes. “That’s all I gotta say.”

She added that Lunceford was being manipulated into coming for her by Toya Bush-Harris and others. “She’s stupid enough to do it.”

“This not what you want,” she continued, before suggesting she had “tea” on Lunceford, possibly given to her by Dr. G’s ex-wife, Quad Webb.

“I got all you tea. Sweet Tea, you might want to leave me alone.”

The Neighborhood Talk shared clips of the exchange, as well as Dr. Heavenly’s recent comments on Instagram.

Several fans were on Kimes’ side and noted that Lunceford’s comments about her mother were going too far. One said, “Y’all can be mad at heavenly. Sweet tea told this woman her mother was in hell. You talk about my momma I’m talking bout you. Your ovaries, your grand kids who ever.”

“Unsweet tea told her, her deceased mother is in hell,” added one. “Is that not low??? And I’m not a fan of heavenly this season but if you go low you don’t expect the same outcome???!”

A few dozen fans began calling for Lunceford to be fired from her first season of “M2M.” Others called out Kimes for being shady with her comment about having children as a mother of three.

When fellow cast member Dr. Jackie Walters appeared on Kimes’ YouTube channel back in 2020 to discuss women’s health, she was criticized for saying Black women are “dramatic” while pregnant and not taken seriously because they “cry wolf” during pregnancy. Clips from the video recently resurfaced online, leaving a few fans alluding to Dr. Jackie’s past comments while calling Kimes’ shameful act.

“That is such a low-down thing to say,” they replied. “She’s mocking infertility, yet claims to be best friends w/ Dr. Jackie. Be weary of people like this… who don’t give a damn how low they go.” Another fan replied, “Heavenly goes lower than hell when she ‘reads.’”

Elsewhere during her chat with King, Kimes continued further insulting Lunceford, claiming she married Dr. G and falsely portrayed to him that she was able to carry a child by sliding in his DMs with baby emojis before they began dating. She also suggested that Lunceford knew she had endometriosis prior to her doctor’s visit in the episode that aired on Sunday.

Kimes often says provocative things on the show, and during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” last November, host Andy Cohen noted that her remarks about Lunceford’s relationship resulted in the bride rescinding Kimes’ wedding invite. Cohen also asked her if she had any regrets during a game segment, a reference to the cast trip to Antigua airing in 2018.

At the time, Kimes infamously tweeted that she had “no regrets!” after she fought with former cast member Mariah Huq on the trip. Huq took offense to Kimes defending Webb’s choice to remain silent about her and Dr. G’s marital issues at the time.

A shouting match erupted between the two women, which ended with Huq breaking a champagne flute on the side of the chair and staring in Kimes’ direction. Kimes’ husband, Dr. Damon, chimed in to address Huq with the intent to calm her down.

But that didn’t work. As she began yelling about knowing Webb the longest and banging on the table, Kimes got up and threw a chair in her direction. Huq then called anyone who thought they were going to defend Webb against her a “fool.” Kimes said to her, “Yo mama look like a f—king fool.”

Kimes told Cohen that she regretted nothing she’s said on the show. “Not with Mrs. Lucy, no,” Kimes replied, referring to Huq’s mother, Lucy Bolden.

One fan noted Kimes’ poor behavior, writing, “I remember when Dr. heavenly Kept Mariah Mama/name in her mouth.”

“Married to Medicine” airs on Sundays on Bravo.