‘We Were Not Each Other’s Person’: Cynthia Bailey Says She’s ‘Starting All Over’ After Feeling ‘Disappointed’ That Her Marriage to Mike Hill Ended

Cynthia Bailey returned to join Kandi Burruss in a recent episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” which aired on Sunday, Aug. 6.

The two ladies had a chat over dinner, where Bailey shared that she’s “rebuilding my life” months after finalizing her divorce from sports analyst and host Mike Hill.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill married in 2020 and finalized their divorce by Feb. of 2023. (Photo:@cynthiabailey/Instagram)

‘It just sucks, you know. This is my second divorce. On one hand, I don’t want to stay in something if I’m not happy, but then I wake up,” the former runway model said. “And I’m a Pisces, so it’s like I’m always going to live for love.”

She continued further in her confessional, stating, “So here I am again, starting all over again. I am very disappointed that my marriage did not work out. God is moving my steps, even if it’s away from my last marriage.”

Hill and Bailey’s short-lived marriage lasted less than three years after they tied the knot among friends and family in October 2020. As noted in their settlement agreement, neither reality star was ordered to pay spousal support nor can they request it in the future. They both agreed to keep any property they owned prior to getting married.

The former couple announced their separation after the Fox Sports personality failed to acknowledge their second wedding anniversary. Bailey initially cited allegations of adultery as the cause for divorce in her petition. However, it was later revised to only include irreconcilable differences.

However, fans believe Hill presented several reg flags during their union, such as a viral video of him flirting with an unidentified woman. He later denied accusations of infidelity after Bailey revealed that she left “RHOA” in 2020 to “protect” her marriage.

Bailey previously stated that the “final straw” that led to their split was realizing the two “weren’t friends anymore.”

On where she and Hill stand now, she said, “We have a very cordial, very respectful relationship,” at the 32:02 mark of her chat on this week’s episode of “Kandi’s Speak On It” YouTube series.

“As a matter of fact he sent me a text when I was in London. At the end of the day, we were not each other’s person, and that’s OK. It just didn’t work out for us,” the businesswoman explained.

The 56-year-old was recently in London attending the 80th birthday party of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. She played coy when Burruss asked if she had met anyone in the U.K., but she did reveal that she’s been “having a fun time” going on dates lately.

“I don’t know if I’ll get married. I never really set out to get married. But if it happens, I won’t ever rule it out,” Bailey shared. “It’s not a deal breaker for me. I’m having fun. Taking it slow, real fast.”

She was previously married to Bar One restaurant owner Peter Thomas. They wed in 2010 and finalized their divorce in 2017. She has one daughter, Noelle Robinson, with actor Leon Robinson. Fans have been begging Bailey to rekindle her romance with the “Waiting to Exhale” star, but she insisted they are just friends.