‘Spin The Block Cyn’: Cynthia Bailey’s Tributes to Leon Have Fans Begging Her to Rekindle Their Romance

Cynthia Bailey shared several birthday tributes to her former partner, actor and musician Leon Robinson, on Instagram, and now fans are suggesting that the former couple get back together.

Bailey and Robinson share a daughter together, 23-year-old Noelle Robinson, and the two remained close after ending their romance as they co-parented their child. Bailey posted two tributes to her ex on Instagram and declared her love for her “friend” on March 8, his 61st birthday.

Cynthia Bailey and Leon Robinson. (Photos: @cynthiabailey/Instagram, @wwwjustleon/Instagram)

“happy birthday to my pisces brother, my friend & amazing father to our daughter Noelle @wwwjustleon! may God continue to move your steps towards love, peace & greatness. thank you for all the years of good times & unforgettable memories! and most of all thank you for our one & only @noellerobinson! we love you for life! hope you are enjoying your special day! #happybirthdayleon #pisces #piscesseason #family.”

Bailey is recently divorced from broadcaster Mike Hill, and it didn’t take fans long to share their desire for the former couple to reignite their old romance.

“Man,” replied one fan. “I know this ship has sailed but what a couple you two would be.”

“That’s the same thing I just said,” replied another. “Why not?”

“Spin the block Cyn! HBD LEON,” was one more of many such replies.

Bailey also shared a clip of the actor starring in the miniseries “The Temptations” and performing “My Girl.” Bailey captioned the post “Happy birthday @wwwjustleon!🕺🏽#happybirthdayleon #noellesdaddy #favoritemovie #thetemptations #pisces# piscesseason.”

Several fans noted Robinson’s excellent performance in the hit miniseries. The “Little Richard” actor was nominated for an NAACP Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Television Movie or Mini-Series for the role.

“Ain’t nobody coming to see you OTIS! Classic. Great actor he is,” wrote one. “He killed this role,” added another.

Bailey recently celebrated her 56th birthday on Feb. 19, and Robinson also paid tribute to her on with sweet a message on Twitter.

“We’ve been #friends for a lot of #birthdays @cynthiabailey,” he wrote. “I’m happy to be wishing you another Happy, Healthy & Blessed Birthday Cause you deserve that and more. #happybornday #happybirthday #cynthiabailey #leon #noellesmom.”