‘Mike Had Red Flags All Around Him’: Fans Celebrate Cynthia Bailey as a Single Woman After Judge Finalized Divorce from Mike Hill

The short-lived marriage between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill is officially over.

RadarOnline reports it obtained court documents this month that revealed a judge signed off on the former couple’s divorce in early January. The news of the finalization comes two months after the model filed paperwork to legally end their union. That same month, she and Hill also agreed on a settlement. Neither party will pay spousal support, nor can they request it in the future, and both parties agreed to keep any property they owned separately.

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill. (Photos: @cynthiabailey/Instagram, @itsmikehill/Instagram)

In her filing, Bailey cited allegations of adultery as the cause for divorce; however, her petition was later revised to only include irreconcilable differences. Attorney Daniel R. Meachum, who represented the reality TV star, told TMZ, “The initial divorce filing between Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, which included inappropriate adulterous relations, was incorrect. The sole reason for the pending divorce is due to only irreconcilable differences. An amended petition is being filed immediately to correct that allegation by the legal representation of Meachum and Associate.”

As news about their separation circulated online, fans began to express their excitement for Bailey as a newly single woman, including those who brought red flags from Hill during their marriage.

“She got married just for show, and it went downhill once she got fired.”

“She was more into him than him into her.”

‘Mike had red flags all around him.”

“Good for her and I wish her nothing but happiness.”

“I love Cynthia but please be patient.”

Last year, Bailey revealed that one of the indicators of her marriage being over was that she and Hill were no longer friends. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes,” she said while on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast. “This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage. Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

When the Fox Sports personality and Bailey failed to recognize their second anniversary on Oct. 10, speculation that their marriage was over began to circulate online. The couple’s separation was announced soon afterward.

Last month, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member revealed that she and Hill are still friends even though their romance fizzled out. As for dating, she recently expressed interest in dipping her toe back into the pond.

“I didn’t feel like before I got that decree that I was single,” she explained during an appearance on the “Namaste B$tches” podcast hosted by “Real Housewives of New Jersey” OG Teresa Giudice. “I just wanted to honor my marriage all the way until I got that decree. That’s when it was like, ‘OK, it’s done,’” she added.